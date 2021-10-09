Accolades to Apostle Kingsley Innocent as he set to kick off for ‘Something Mega from Omega’

singing and activities beginning to pickup everywhere. Apostle Kingsley Innocent popularly known as Talknado, a renowned and a reputed man of God, the presiding pastor in charge of Bible Believing Mission Inc, a.k.a The dwelling place of the God of talknado is set to commence the Season 7 of their Annual Program titled ” Something Mega From Omega”. It’s a 6 day Power-packed Program billed for the people of Aba and it’s environs.

The month of October carries lots of benefits as the host Pastor will be unfolding an impactful unction to participants through divine visitation as lives will not remain the same.

The people of Aba, Abia, Portharcourt and it’s environs will be experiencing an awesome manifestation of God’s power in action as the host would be proffering solutions to problems.

It’s a 6 day encounter, slated to commence on 10th-17th October 2021. Monday to Saturday, 4pm; Sundays, 7am, ( Victory Celebration) at the Church auditorium, 72, Aba Portharcourt Expressway, Aba, Osisioma, Abia State.

. Apostle Kingsley Innocent preaching to the congregation

Apostle Kingsley Innocent is one of the respected God’s General making waves in Nigeria, Africa and Abroad. Apart from having spectacular large followers, the servant of God is known for his zeal and dedication for the work of God and because of his obedience, many poor have been fed, many sick have received healing, many tears have dried up, many hopeless have had their hope restored due to his humanitarian and philanthropic zeal.

Guest Ministers of God across the globe will be coming with an unusual annointing for transformation and acceleration to bless the participants. While the host, Apostle Kingsley Innocent promises that it will be an explosive program as it will also feature Salvation, Deliverance, Healing, Breakthrough, Miracles, Finicial upliftment, Prophetic Utterance with solutions.

For the interest of the esteemed viewers who follows the ministry and wants to be blessed. All the program will be stream live on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube. And for more information call, 07055221679, 08094445547, 0906760522



For a better society