Accolades as Over 1000 Benefit from Ekwunife’s Aquaculture Training programme

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

Prospective and practicing entrepreneurs in Anambra State numbering over 1000 have been bequeathed with modern Aquaculture skills ranging from Fish Farming, Mushroom farming, Crayfish farming, including processing, packaging and marketing.

The five day intensive training began on 26th August in attendance selected participants from all the three hundred and twenty-six wards of the state was facilitated by the Director General South East Governors Forum, Senator Uche Ekwunife, in Collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Innovation Science and Technology.

At the Uche Ekwunife event center in Awka, where the event was held Ekwunife emphasised on the theme “Technology Skill Transfer of Aqua Bio Resources”.

According to the former Lawmaker who represented Anambra Central her intention to Facilitate the skill is based on her desire for people of the state become financially self reliant.

In her remarks, Ekwunife who spoke through her representative Mr Chike Obuekwe described the technology transfer training as a sustainable practice that reduces the environmental impact of aquaculture, which ensures the long-term viability of the bio-resources and can also appeal to environmentally-conscious consumers.

She addressed the participants;

“For SMEs to grow due to enhanced productivity and market reach, they can potentially create more jobs in the community, adding that it not only boosts the local economy but also reduces unemployment in Anambra State.

“The transfer of technology skills in aqua bio-resources is expected to significantly boost the performance, sustainability, and competitiveness of SMEs in Anambra State, while contributing immensely to the broader economic development of the region.

The Training featured lectures, training, practicals and an excursion to a fish pond in Okpuno with concrete ponds and ovum.

While declaring the Training open Director General National Board for Technology Incubator, Dr Chukwu, represented by the Director of the Agency in South East, Dr Clarice Chijioke expressed joy at large turn of Southeasterners.

Dr Chijioke who doubled as a facilitator at the program tutored the participants on entrepreneurship development and business opportunities, gave an overview of how to develop and excel in businesses where she explained that an entrepreneur is one who has the initiative to transform business to make gains.

A Representative of the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Innovation Science and Technology Abuja, Nkole Ogbuagu described the training as a necessity and encouraged participants to venture into entrepreneurship skills and make a living out of it.

Mr Nkole stated; “SMEs can enhance their productivity by taking advantage of new technologies and skills like the ongoing Agro Skill Transfer Training to become more productive, by enhancing yields in aquaculture and related bio-resource activities.

This he posited can help them meet market demands for their investments more effectively.

Speaking on the final day of the programme Zonal Director South East National Board for Technology Incubation, Dr Mrs Clarice Chijioke stated that entrepreneurship is what drives every economy.

Speaking further, she noted that with improved skills and technologies, SMEs can produce higher-quality products that meet the standards required for export. These higher-quality products, according to her, will open up new markets and opportunities for growth beyond local sales.

Some participants appreciated the organizers of the programme especially, Senator Uche Ekwunife for giving them the opportunity to be self-employed, prom ising to start up their own business with the training they have garnered.