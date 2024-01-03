Accident claims 11 lives on Ilorin –Jebba road in Kwara state

Gbenga Olarinoye, ilorin

No fewer than 11 people reportedly died in a fatal accident which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday on Jebba/Ilorin Express road.

Seven other passengers were also seriously injured in the accident which involved two vehicles: a DAF Truck and an 18 passenger Toyota Hiace bus.

The accident according to the information provided by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) occurred at Aiyere village along Bode-Saadu-Ilorin Route at about 4.50am.

FRSC said that The crash occured as a result of wrongful overtaking and speed violation by one of the vehicles.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of FRSC, Kwara Sector Command, Basambo Olayinka said that the Command received the report of the accident in the early morning of Tuesday.

“On receipt of the report of the crash our operatives at the Help and rescue Camp( which was established at Bode Saadu to fortify rescue operations during the on going end of year special patrol operations were immediately mobilised to the crash scene for rescue operation, which was Carried out in conjunction with Men of the Nigerian Police Force, Divisional Headquarter, Bode Saadu.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the Toyota Hiace bus coming from Gombe enroute to Lagos wrongfully overtook another vehicle resulting to a head on collision with an oncoming DAF Truck.

“A total of 18 people (Male Adult) were involved, 11 of them sadly lost their lives while Seven others were rescued with varying degrees of injury and have been taken to Ifeoluwa Hospital, Bode Saadu, where they are currently receiving treatment.”

The statement said that the sector commander, Stephen Dawulung has directed full investigation into the crash which has already commenced.

“The Corps and Kwara State Command deeply sympathize with families of the dead and wish the injured quick recover.”

Dawulung admonished drivers “to drive within the stipulated speed limits, avoid night journeys, and long hours of driving without adequate rest, which can result to fatigue, lack of alertness, poor visibility and poor judgement, as these constitute high risk factors that result to crashes with high fatality.”

The Sector Commander also assured the people of the state that Kwara Sector Command will continue to discharge its primary responsibilities of curbing road traffic crashes with the highest level of proficiency and professionalism towards ensuring the Safety of all Road users within Kwara State.