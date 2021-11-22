Access to fund still posing challenge to manufactures—MAN

COMFORT EKELEME

Recent report by the Manufactures Association of Nigeria (MAN) has revealed that manufacturers in Nigeria are presently facing challenges occasioned by lack of access to funds which has negatively impacted performance over time.

This is against the notion that Nigerian banks are lending to manufactures in order to ensure economic growth and job creation.

MAN said lending to the real and the manufacturing sectors had dwindled over the years due to the increased presence of the government in the Nigerian money market.

However, MAN noted that 76 per cent of manufacturers enumerated in the fieldwork of the report disagreed that the rate at which commercial banks lent to manufacturers encouraged productivity in the sector.

This is even as it was revealed that manufacturers are currently battling cost of funds which usually comes at double-digit and this has had a direct impact on the cost of production and the competitiveness of the sector.

Report shows that manufacturers combined debt to local banks went up to N3.71 trillion having borrowed N520 billion from January to August.

According to the sectoral analysis of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), financial sectors credit to the sector stood at 16.3 per cent in the eight-month period from N3.19trillionn as of December 2020.

The sector received the second-biggest share of the credit from the banks after the oil and gas sector, which got N5.47trillion as of August 2021.

The MAN’s report also noted that about 13 per cent of those sampled agreed that the current lending rate encourages productivity in the sector while the remaining 11 per cent were not sure, stressing the need for the CBN to take up rigorous monetary management measures that would encourage a reduction in lending rates on loans offered to the productive sector by the commercial banks.

“With the Monetary Policy Rate standing currently at 11.5 per cent, there may not be a credible reason the average lending rate to manufacturers by the banks is still as high 22 per cent as revealed by MAN survey of the sector.

“Government Treasury Bill, bonds, Sukuk, etc. have almost crowded out private sector borrowing in the market. It is therefore pertinent that government balances its participation at money market with the interest of the private sector,” the report said.

