Access to capital is my main challenge -Ayoade Onafowora

Miss Ayoade Onafowora is the chief executive officer/ Chief Artisan of Tamed Lux. In this chat with ISAAC NGUMAH, she talks about the company, the challenges and what the government can do. Excerpt:

Can we meet you?

My name is Ayoade Onafowora, the CEO/Chief Artisan at Tamed Lux.

How do you unlock the power of nature and home care routine with Tamed Lux?

Our bases are made up of 100 per cent herbs. We use 10 per cent natural herbs, oils and extract when manufacturing our product’s which takes us a step closer to inviting nature into everything we do and use.

Can you tell us about your delivery services?

We deliver Nationwide and globally as well, we also partner with a lot of stores. Take for example, we are in Amazon globally so that our US and Canadian customers can shop for our products online, Here in Nigeria, we are in some local brand stores such as ebeano, Sahad cosmetics Abuja, One Source Supermarket in Victoria Island and we are still expanding to more stores to allow our customers to access our products. Also, our website is integrated with our shipping logistic partner Errandlr to fulfill our logistics demand.

Can you tell us about your customers’ relationship experiences?

Well, here at Tamed Lux, we are very customer-friendly, in fact all our customers so far so good over five years have been great, yes we have had some difficult customers once or twice but we don’t experience a lot of them because our approach to them initially is always with patience, love and understanding. This is because a lot of customers have used products on their skin that have not worked or have had an adverse effect on their skin, so they come to us with pain and so we have to respond from a point, from understanding. This in turn has resulted in customers that are loyal with us, more friendly with us automatically resulting in an almost 100 per cent customers retention.

How long have you been in the industry?

We were five years in July 2023.

Can you tell us about the competitions in the business?

Yes, the competition is really tough because we have an unspoken industry known as the organic industry we in the natural community are dealing with. This industry has been existing for years where they do what is called pro-mixing and it is unspoken because it is the industry that should not exist and it has been damaging a lot of people’s skin and it is their type of products that promise people results in three days.

Now, we are competing with them to deliver healthier results to people for their skin care and their home care and yet people still wants the microwave results and so it is tough in 2 major ways..

Educating people against these so called pro-mixed products, educating from the angle of health and safety is never easy and usually very expensive. Cost wise as people would rather spend money on microwave results that spend on slow results in spite of the huge benefits.

Hopefully, one day we will be able to see the danger in these pro-mixed products and have the patience to trust the process with products like ours made with nature’s very essence.

What have been your challenges in the industry?

Access to capital mainly and access to market. What I mean by access to market is to be able to access a public market, we have to go through a turn of one year or two years trying to get our NAFDAC approvals which is such a long process and eventually we got this permit to be able to access public markets and then we have these issues at the supermarket because they don’t want to take Nigerian made products which is very ridiculous. They prefer foreign brands to fill up their stores, despite the hurdles the Nigerian young manufacturers have gone through to get the right licenses to be able to stock in such supermarkets.

Can you tell us about your strategy, innovation and growth in the industry?

Well, the number one strategy has always been able to produce good products and make our branding be on a foreign standard despite the costs. We also work very hard to keep our customers loyal and happy and ensuring our staff are our number one customers we take care. So, once we focus on good products, great customer service and loyal staff relationships, the rest comes on its own… the innovations, the growth, the trials and errors…They come easy because our foundational strategies are solid.

Talking about our innovations and growth

We are constantly researching and training as a group and I personally ensure I enroll in as many online courses as possible and physical if convenient. I love reading and researching how different things are made in the advanced world and how things especially things with ancient cultural meanings are made. This inspires my creativity a whole lot. As an organization, we are part of communities where updates, news, trainings and more are shared and so, we are always aware of the latest trends, ingredients, tools and information.

Our growth in the industry

We have been able to grow through a lot of online marketing, online distributions and exporting. We try as much as possible to access this public markets no matter the amount of rejections, we keep trying and pushing to ensure that we can grow in different sectors. We also partake in exhibitions, church programmes and so on.

Apart from our online presence, we create luxurious and memorable event party favours or souvenirs. This part of our business also allows us grow to several types of individuals we possibly couldn’t have reached on our own indifferent parts of the world.

How many customers have expressed satisfaction with your products?

Currently in our database, we have had over 2000 customers globally and many more if you count the different customers purchasing from our different partners and stockists.

Why did you decide to go into manufacturing home and skin care products?

I love creating things and I have always had a flair for taking nothing and making something from it. It started with graphics design; then website design, then bag making, nail artistry and now being a full-time home and skin care artisan. I guess I just allowed my passion flow while ensuring I was constantly creating positive outcomes.

What drives you in the industry?

Creativity

What is your focus in the industry?

I am focused on promoting a healthier lifestyle

Tell us your expansion in the industry

I just keep on trying to get all the licences required and updated to expand where ever necessary, be it supermarket, pharmacy, local market, global markets, manufacturing for others and so on. Like the saying goes ‘’be prepared’’ and that’s how I ensure my expansion is secured.

Is it capital intensive to start?

Yes, it is extremely capital intensive and involves majority of the capital to be tied down for months or years at a time.

Do you have a training programme?

Yes, we do. We offer both online and physical trainings at the factory, Both trainings are extensive and highly beneficial.

What are your impacts?

We have successfully trained quite a number of people since we launched the training programmes three years ago and also trained several people at a time through our free online webinars.

Our Lotions

Our lotions help to promote a flawless radiant glow, they help to tone the skin and they don’t bleach, they promote very fine timeless natural skin glow.

Our Honey and Oat with right Milk Bar Soap

This bar soap in particular helps to promote youthful skin and it helps to tone the skin which is one of the many Korean secrets we imbibe into our all products.

