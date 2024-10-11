Access Holdings lead action against sickle cell awareness month

In a heartfelt demonstration of solidarity and compassion, employees of Access Holdings PLC came together to donate 159 pints of blood as part of an initiative to commemorate Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

The donation drive, which saw over 200 employees participate, was executed in partnership with the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service and the Boat Foundation/Life Bank. This contribution will directly support sickle cell champions, who often require urgent blood transfusions due to life-threatening complications from the disease.

Amaechi Okobi, Chief Communications Officer at Access Holdings PLC, spoke on the significance of the initiative, stating, “Every pint of blood donated represents hope and survival for someone living with sickle cell. We are incredibly proud of our staff who volunteered and our partners who made this possible. Access Holdings is committed to championing causes that change lives and create lasting impact.”

In addition to the donation drive, Access Bank, the flagship subsidiary of Access Holdings, hosted a webinar, featuring a distinguished panel of speakers, including Prof. Ebele Uche, Professor of Haematology at the Lagos State University College of Medicine; Dr. Bodunrin Osikomaiya, Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service; Dr. Sola Adebekun, Executive Secretary of the Temitayo Awosika Help Foundation, and Ms. Judith Ojonugwa Mathew, a sickle cell champion. The webinar focused on raising awareness about the challenges faced by individuals living with sickle cell and emphasised the importance of regular blood donations in managing the disorder.

The panellists shared insights on healthcare gaps, the need for increased blood supply, and the impact of public-private partnerships in supporting sickle cell patients. The event also included personal stories from sickle cell champions, highlighting their daily struggles and the importance of timely interventions like blood transfusions.

Access Holdings’ involvement in this campaign underscores its dedication to advancing healthcare initiatives that benefit vulnerable communities. As Africa continues to see over 300,000 babies born with sickle cell each year, the need for advocacy, support, and healthcare solutions remains urgent. Access Bank’s leadership in these efforts reinforces its commitment to building a healthier society and creating long-lasting positive impact.

Access Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Access Holdings Plc, is a leading full-service commercial bank operating through a network of more than 700 branches and service outlets spanning 3 continents, 24 countries and over 60 million customers. The Bank employs over 28,000 people in its operations in Africa and Europe, with representative offices in China, Lebanon, India, and the UAE.

Access Bank’s parent company, Access Holdings Plc, has been listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange since 1998. The Bank is a diversified financial institution which combines a strong retail customer franchise and digital platform with deep corporate banking expertise, proven risk management and capital management capabilities. The Bank services its various markets through three key business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking. The Bank has enjoyed what is arguably Africa’s most successful banking growth trajectory in the last 18 years, becoming one of the continent’s largest retail banks.

As part of its continued growth strategy, Access Bank is focused on mainstreaming sustainable business practices into its operations. The Bank strives to deliver sustainable economic growth that is profitable, environmentally responsible, and socially relevant, helping customers to access more and achieve their dreams.