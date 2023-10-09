Access Bank unveils 5th edition of W Health month program

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

In a bid to promote sound health among women, Access Bank Plc. has unveiled its ‘W’ Initiative 5th edition of W Health month program.

The annual women’s health month program will hold in October 2023.

Access Bank recognizes the importance of women’s health and seeks to make a positive impact on the lives of women in the community.

The bank said that through this month-long campaign, that it hopes to raise awareness about the significance of regular health check-ups, preventative care, educate women on health-related concerns and elevate the overall quality of healthcare available to women in Nigeria.

Speaking at the unveiling at the head office, Group Head, W Initiative, Abiodun Olubitan, said; “Access Bank has consistently led the way in empowering women as its commitment remains steadfast.”

“This October, the W Initiative has carefully planned a series of activities to empower millions of women across the country through expert health insights, education, and health screening opportunities.”

“These include free cervical cancer screenings, free hepatitis B screenings, discounts on annual health packages, informative health talk sessions at our branches, a complimentary virtual therapy session on World Mental Health Day.”

“There will be an engaging W health webinar on PCOS, sexual wellness and menopause, free eye screenings in observance of World Sight Day, and a wide array of other inspiring events to support the health journey of our female clientele.”

“This campaign aligns with our commitment to social responsibility and empowering women in our community. We firmly believe that when women are healthy and well-informed, they are better equipped to achieve their personal and financial goals.”

“Join us in our mission to promote women’s health and well-being. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of women in our community.”

The ‘W’ Initiative remains committed to promoting healthcare accessibility for women and has continually done so through the Maternal Health Service Support (MHSS) – a discounted health financing product created specifically to enable payment of medical bills for fertility treatments, natal support, and other specialized procedures making access to quality healthcare easier and convenient for women and their families