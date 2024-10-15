Access Bank reaffirms commitment to Nigeria’s war against illicit drug trafficking, money laundering

…..Ogbonna, Jaiyeola decorated as partners by NDLEA

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Access Bank Plc has reinforced its dedication to the fight against illicit drug trafficking and money laundering, committing to a closer partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The bank made this commitment at the formal decoration of its Group Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director, Roosevelt Ogbonna, and Group Chief Conduct and Compliance Officer, Femi Jaiyeola, as partners in the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) by representatives of NDLEA at Access Bank’s headquarters in Lagos.

Nigeria continues to face significant challenges in its battle against drug trafficking and abuse, with the NDLEA reporting a substantial rise in drug seizures, particularly in major cities.

As these illicit activities often rely on complex financial systems to launder profits, financial institutions play a critical role in disrupting the flow of funds that fuel these networks.

Speaking at the event, Abraham Aziegbe, Group Head of Retail Operations, who represented Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, reaffirmed the Bank’s strong stance against financial crimes that enable illicit drug trafficking and drug abuse.

He said ,“We are grateful to the NDLEA for this recognition, and as one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, we acknowledge our responsibility in ensuring our financial systems are not used to facilitate illicit activities.

“This is why our compliance framework is strategically designed to detect and deter illicit financial activities. We will continue to work closely with the NDLEA and other law enforcement agencies to ensure that drug traffickers and their associates cannot exploit the financial sector. This partnership is critical to our shared goal of strengthening national security,” Aziegbe stated.

The ceremony was chaired by Dr. Ibrahim Abdul, Deputy Commander General of Narcotics and Director of Assets and Financial Investigation at NDLEA, who praised Access Bank’s proactive stance in fighting money laundering and supporting enforcement actions.

Also present at the ceremony were Omolade Fagboyegbe, Deputy Commander General of Narcotics and Director of Seaport Operations and Marine Services, along with senior officials from Access Bank including Omobola Faleye, Group Head, Internal Audit; Robert Imowo, Group Head of Corporate Counsel, and Daniel Patrick, Unit Head, Regulatory Compliance.