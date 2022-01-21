ACAMB elects new executives, as Bolarinwa emerges president

COMFORT EKELEME

The Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), an umbrella association of communications and marketing professionals, working in Nigeria’s banking sector has elected new executives who will pilot the affairs of the Association for the next two years.

The hugely attended AGM/ election for key positions saw Mr. Rasheed Bolarinwa, Head, Corporate Communications of Polaris Bank emerged as the new ACAMB President.

First Bank’s Mr. Oze K. Oze was elected First Vice President; Mrs. Lola Egboh of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Second Vice President, while the new Secretary-General is Mr. Sipe Babajide of Ecobank.

The position of Assistant Secretary-General was won by Mr. Omede Odekina of United Bank for Africa (UBA), while Mr. Patrick Osilaja of Fidelity Bank emerged as the Financial Secretary.

Wema Bank’s Mrs. Funmilayo Falola is the new Treasurer while Mr. Abdul Imoyo of Access Bank will serve as the Association’s Publicity Secretary. Also on the new executive list is Mrs. Ozena Utulu of Heritage Bank as Social Secretary.

Four distinguished members of the Association namely: The immediate past President, staff from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) respectively are to serve as Ex-officials.

The election of the new officers was held in Lagos at the Bankers’ House, CIBN Building

In his post-election acceptance speech, the new ACAMB President, Bolarinwa, assured members that he would reposition ACAMB as a foremost professional Association that they would all be proud of.

He added that his vision also includes innovating a post-retirement strategy that ensures members have a sustainable livelihood long after exiting the industry.

“I will be committed to my vision, which is to reposition ACAMB as a foremost professional Association that encourages and ensures every marketing communications professional in the Banks aspires and attains the highest level of professional recognition and fulfillment on the job while at the same time being assured of a sustainable livelihood long after exiting the industry,” he stated.

Bolarinwa, who served in the past executive as a two-term Secretary-General, restated his commitment to the upliftment of members in line with his electioneering promises anchored on the four-pillar themed PEAL: Partnership & Platform, Engagement, Advocacy, and Learning & Value-addition (PEAL).

The new President further assured that ACAMB under his leadership would seek partnerships and platforms among strategic institutions and stakeholders with a view to delivering value to members, as well as enhancing professionalism.

He also said his team would embark on advocacy aimed to deepen awareness and knowledge of the banking industry and its contributions to national socio-economic growth.

Earlier, Chairman of ACAMB Electoral Committee, Mr. Segun Shonubi said all aspirants for the advertised position had met minimum requirements as outlined in the Association Constitution and therefore qualified to stand for the election.

A 1996 graduate of Mass Communication, Bolarinwa holds a Master’s degree from the University of Ibadan and MSc degree from the UNESCO-certified Mass Communication department of the University of Lagos. He is a member of numerous professional bodies. These include Fellow of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN); Registered Practitioner, Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), and Member, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

He has also attended several high-impact function-specific and leadership training at top business schools in Nigeria and overseas.

FROM LEFT: Patrick Osilaja, Financial Secretary; Abdul Imoyo, Publicity Secretary; Funmilayo Falola, Treasurer; Oze Kalu Oze, 1st Vice President; Rasheed Bolarinwa, President; Babajide Sipe, Secretary General; Ozena Utulu, Social Secretary and Omede Odekina, Assistant Secretary General, all of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) at the inauguration of the new executives at the Bankers House, Lagos.

