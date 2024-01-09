ACAMB announces burial arrangements for late Abdul Imoyo

The Association of Corporate & Marketing Communications Professionals in Banks in Nigeria (ACAMB) has announced the burial arrangements for late Abdul Imoyo.

In a statement signed by it’s President, Rasheed Bolarinwa, with the permission of Imoyo Family, ACAMB said it is deeply saddened to announce the burial details for its distinguished Publicity Secretary, Mr. Abdul Kolawole Imoyo, who passed away in the early hours of Sunday, December 17, 2023, at First Cardiology, Ikoyi, Lagos, after a brief illness.

Mr. Imoyo, a highly regarded Corporate Media Manager and Journalist, leaves behind a legacy of excellence in the field of Corporate Communications.

The burial arrangements, as communicated by the Imoyo family, are as follows: Service of Songs January 17, 2024 by 5pm at Harbour Point Event Center, 4 Wilmot Point Road, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Funeral Service, January 18, 2024, 11am

at the RCCG Olive Tree Parish, Banana Island Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to the statement, interment is strictly private and reserved for family members and few invited guests.