Academy of Medicine Specialties holds AGM, Conference, Induction Oct. 26

The 4th Annual General Meeting, Scientific Conference, and Induction Ceremony of the Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria will take place in Lagos on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at the Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Ikeja.

This was disclosed by the President of the Academy, Prof. Oladapo Ashiru, OFR, FAMedS, on Monday during a press conference on the forthcoming event.

According to Prof. Ashiru, the event will feature a keynote lecture to be delivered by Dr Mustafa Muhammed Lecky, the current Chairperson of the Health Sector Reform Coalition, Nigeria on the topic: “Achieving Effective and Sustainable Reform of the Nigerian Health Sector in a Challenged Economy”.

He also disclosed that this year’s Induction would have the inauguration of 13 distinguished researchers who have met rigorous selection criteria and demonstrated their exceptional contributions to the field of Medicine.

They include Professors Cecilia Igwilo; John Anetor; Akinlolu Ojo; Joseph Fadare; Olayinka Ogunleye; Victor Lasebikan; and Oyindamola Abiodun.

Others are: Professors Titilola Samuel; Olufunsho Awodele; Blessing Jaja; Linus Saalu; Abidemi Akindele; and Dr. Ogunbayode Ishola, an associate professor of pharmacology with research focus on discovery of disease modifying therapeutics and identification of genetic markers in populations.

The Academy President further disclosed that five Distinguished Honorary Fellows would be inducted at the Induction.

They include: Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, Minister of Health and Social Welfare; Dr Tunji Alausa,the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare; Hon. Uche Nnaji, the Minister for Innovation, Science and Technology; Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu, the Minister of State for Education and Mr. John Oyetan, a retired Bank Director.

On each of the distinguished researchers to be inducted, Prof. Ashiru stated that Prof. Igwilo was a distinguished Professor of Pharmacy, whose works led to the development of drugs for many prominent pharmaceuticals and whose research works equally received grant supports from eminent organizations, Prof. Anetor is a professor of chemical pathology with many profound toxicology works of national and international relevance.

According to him, Prof. Ojo is a physician scientist and academic medicine leader who has made seminal contributions to the understanding and management of kidney disease in Nigeria and beyond, while Prof. Fadare is a professor of Medicine with special interest in drug utilization particularly in older adults as well as antimicrobial stewardship.

Continuing, Prof. Ogunleye is a professor of clinical pharmacology and therapeutics with research focus in rational pharmacotherapy and cost-effective preventive and therapeutic solutions to global burden of diseases, while Prof. Lasebikan is a Professor of Psychiatry and a consultant Psychiatrist whose research focuses on addiction medicine and in 2024, and he was ranked among the three per cent scientists in Psychiatry and addiction medicine.

He added that while Prof Abiodun was a professor of pharmacology with a passion for ethnomedicine and the discovery of new potent and efficacious alternative agents in the management of infectious and chronic diseases, Prof Samuel is a professor of endocrinology and molecular oncology. “She has done ground breaking works in Genetics and metabolomics”.

Prof Awodele is a professor of toxicology and therapeutics with research focus in herbal medicine, Synthetic therapeutics and oxidative Stress Pharmacology, while Prof Jaja is a Neuroscientist/Clinical Anatomist whose research has resulted to four scientific inventions.

On his own, Prof Saalu is a professor of Anatomy, whose works have influenced healthcare policy, education, and community outreach; while Prof Akindele is an outstanding pharmacologist with bias for natural products toxicology and drug repurposing.

Prof. Ashiru further disclosed: “Also gracing the occasion, we will have the foundation Honorary Fellow of the Academy, Chief Sir Kessington Adebutu.

“Another key highlight of this year’s event is the inauguration of newly elected Academy officers. The incoming President of the Academy is the Distinguished Emeritus Professor Frank Osato Giwa-Osagie.

“The Academy remains dedicated to using its expertise to positively impact on the health of the Nigerian populace. We are eager to collaborate with government bodies, international and local organizations, and ministries to enhance medical education and improve healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

“Our commitment to our mission and vision will continue to drive our efforts, and we are excited about the future as we work towards these goals”.

For a better society