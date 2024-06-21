Aburime Speaks On Re-Awakening The Consciousness Of Value Addition

The Press Secretary to Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, of Anambra State, Mr. Christian Aburime has identified value creation as the very essence of life and living as exemplified by Governor Soludo

Mr. Aburime stated this in Lagos as a Guest Speaker, at the official unveiling of “The 50 Essentials”, a book authored by Sola Oluwadare of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (LCCI)

The Press Secretary who spoke on the topic; “The Legacy of Values”, cited the transformational value Governor Soludo has brought to bear in Anambra State. He described Governor Soludo as an exceptional man of value, who is silently creating massive legacies of value in Anambra State within just two years in office. Aburime highlighted as testimonies, the recruitment of 8,115 teachers based on merit, drawn from about 18 states of Nigeria, employment of 1000 medical personnel comprising of Doctors, nurses and other medical professionals to end the era of schools without teachers and hospitals without doctors in Anambra state.

Mr. Aburime added that the Governor introduced free antenatal care and delivery services in all government owned hospitals, constructed over 450 kilometers of roads, among others. He stressed that these policies have positively impacted on the lives of the ordinary people.

Aburime also cited the likes of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, as one of Nigeria’s most outstanding men of value who saw the future and decided to invest in education, healthcare and infrastructural development, introducing free primary education for all and free health care for the people in the then Western Region, among others. Mr Aburime therefore called on Nigerians especially those in positions of leadership to strive to add value to the growth and development of the human race

The Press Secretary however bemoaned the seeming erosion of value in Nigeria, expressing optimism that the current leadership will do the needful to salvage the nation by bringing back the desirable glory that will make Nigeria a great again.

He appreciated the author of the book, Sola Oluwadare, for adding value to the world, describing the book as not just a collection of words but a compendium of values, principles, and wisdom that one can carry with them through life, pointing out that it serves as a reminder of the legacy everyone is capable of leaving behind, a legacy that transcends material wealth and accomplishments.

The 50 Essentials, captures the importance of positive values and presents itself as a book-tribute to the belief that everyone’s greatest contribution to the world is not found in what they achieve, but in what they do for others.

The book challenges readers to reflect on their own lives, to consider the legacy they are building, and to strive to leave behind a world that is better, kinder, and more just.