Aburime reassures journalists of Soludo’s support, calls for objectivity, balance in news reporting

By PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Press Secretary to Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, Mr Christian Aburime has reassured journalists in the state of the Governor’s recognition and support in the discharge of their constitutional functions as the fourth estate of the realm

Addressing members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union Of Journalists, (NUJ) during its monthly Congress in Awka on Tuesday, Aburime urged them to continue in their support for Soludo’s administration through objective and balanced reportage of his developmental strides in the state

He also enjoined them to imbibe the spirit of developmental journalism, which he noted, should serve as the foundation on how reports are written and presented for the greater good of the society.

The PS said, “We have to be fair, honest and objective in our reportage and balance our stories.

“We should also aviod sensational and deceptive headlines that does no one no good. What affects you also affects me. You are my brothers and professional colleagues that I know and connect with on a personal level.

While regretting the lack of editorial control, objectivity, and truth in most stories shunned out, he noted that such can compromise a reporter’s integrity.

He thanked the members for their support and encouraged them not to relent on their efforts in publicising the enormous work Governor Soludo is doing in Anambra State

Aburime further expressed hope that every assistance due to the chapel will be looked into and subsequently conveyed to Mr Governor