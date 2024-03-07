Abuja warehouse looting: Tinubu directs emergency distribution of grains to FCT residents

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Following the invasion of warehouses by angry residents of FCT, four days ago, President Bola Tinubu has directed the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike to set machinery in motion towards ensuring emergency distribution of grains to residents to ameliorate their living condition.

Tinubu who gave the directive in a memo addressed to the FCT Minister on Tuesday, instructed that a strategic Committee be constituted to ensure a transparent and equitable distribution of the the grains to vulnerable Nigerians through the National Emergency Management Agency.

Announcing the constitution of the Committee on Wednesday at a maiden meeting with Area Council chairmen and other stakeholders, FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud said the committee has less than two weeks to carry out the presidential directive.

The enraged minister of State who expressed disappointment with the area council chairmen for treating the invitation to the maiden strategic stakeholders meeting with levity, warned them against any act that will sabotage the good intention of the president towards the residents of the territory.

Mahmoud listed members of the Committee to include: Chairmen of Area Councils, FCT Emergency Management Agency, Traditional Rulers, Department of State Service, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Faith-based organisations, National Union of Local Government Employees, Nigeria Red Cross Society, Women Association, Persons with Disability Group, Youth Associations, Principal of Boarding Schools, Civil Society Organisations and the media.