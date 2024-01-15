Abuja: Pigba Community Pledges immediate stoppage of breast ironing

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

The Minister of Women Affairs, Barrister (Mrs) Uju Kennedy- Ohanenye on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with the Pigba Community in Abuja Municipal Council for an immediate stoppage of the practice of breast ironing in the area.

At the signing ceremony at the Pigba Community in Apo District of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the Minister of Women Affairs, Barrister (Mrs) Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye stated that the age-long harmful practice was against the natural development of the girl – child and must therefore be abolished.

The minister said , “Breast ironing exposes girls to numerous health problems such as cancer, abscesses, itching, and discharge of milk, infection, dissymmetry of the breasts, cysts, breast infections, Asevere fever, tissue damage and even the complete disappearance of one or both breasts”.

“We are here therefore to ensure that they stop maltreating the girls, as there is a law that addresses violence against women. We are trying to put an end to this so that they can live a better life”, she added.

Women Affairs Minister, Hon Uju Kennedy visited the District Head, Garki Chiefdom, Chief Emmanuel Gade.

The act traumatizes the victims and affects their general wellbeing as future mothers, thus negating the present Administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda which is tailored, among others towards ensuring the well-being of all Nigerians, including the girl-child.

Responding, the District Head, Garki Chiefdom, Chief Emmanuel Gade thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in particular, the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Barrister (Mrs) Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye as well as Management and Staff of the Ministry for their commitment to the wellbeing of Nigerians, especially women and girls.

He, Gade assured that the community will put an end to the practice in line with the policy objectives of the present administratiion

Highlights of the event include the presentation of grinding and sewing machines to the community by the Honourable Minister.

“Breast ironing, sometimes referred to as breast flattening is a harmful practice that involves the repetitive pounding, pressing, ironing, rubbing or massaging of a pubescent girl’s breast, often using hard or heated objects in order to stop or delay them from growing or developing”.