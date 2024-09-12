Abuja municipal Area Council launches Youth Empowerment programme with N35m commitment

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Executive Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Hon. Zaccka Maikalangu, has committed N35 million, as he announced a youth empowerment program designed to uplift young people in various businesses.

The program aims to provide training and equipment to 100 youths across the 12 wards of the council.

During a press conference, Hon. Maikalangu explained that the program allows participants to select their area of interest and receive training from professionals in that field.

Upon completion, they will receive certificates and equipment to start their own businesses.

“This initiative is part of Hon. Maikalangu’s efforts to support the youth, having already provided opportunities for over 360 graduates since assuming office.

“We have decided to select youths across the 12 wards so that they will be given special training on how to do or acquire knowledge.

“I have done my best since I assumed office I’ve taken not less than 360 graduates, we may not understand because of the large number of masses in Abuja Municipal Area council, if you have taken 360 people and no one was taken from your family you would assume that Mr. Kalangu has not done anything but remember as in your community I’ve taken someone”, he said.

He emphasized the importance of acquiring skills and knowledge to succeed in business.

“The best way is to assist yourselves and the best I should do is to help by encouraging you to have your own skill, have knowledge on other special items and that is why we have designed this program in a way that you can select the best area you think you can make a living.

“I’ve told them that immediately after this training, we are going to give them equipment, I’ve gone past those days that I will give you equipment and you sell them. No this time around you will be trained, immediately after your training you will go into business.

The program is divided into phases, with the first phase targeting 100 participants and allocated a budget of 35 million naira.

“We have 12 wards in Amac, so we asked them what they want to do for a living, we are not forcing you to do it, then we get teachers and professionals in that field then we attach you with them, and immediately you’re done we give you a certificate.

“This is phase 1, I’m targeting 100 people that is why I marked 35 Million for this phase. For the second phase would be a different group, I want to monitor their activities to see how it goes”

Hon. Maikalangu plans to monitor the progress of the participants before launching the second phase.

This empowerment program demonstrates the council’s commitment to supporting young people in Abuja Municipal Area Council and providing them with the tools they need to succeed in their chosen fields.

