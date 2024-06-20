Champion Newspapers Limited
Abuja Kugbo Mechanic Village Tense After Soldier Kills Electrician after a disagreement

Favour Ishember, Abuja

A fatal altercation between a soldier and an electrician at Kugbo mechanic village on Abuja-Keffi Expressway sparked tension and chaos on Thursday.

The dispute escalated into a physical confrontation, resulting in the soldier stabbing the electrician, known as “Yellow,” to death.

Enraged colleagues of the deceased retaliated by setting the soldier’s car ablaze, forcing him to flee for his life.

The incident triggered widespread fear, prompting shop owners to hastily close their businesses and seek safety.

Eyewitnesses described the chaotic scene, with one trader recounting,

“The soldier brought his car for repairs, but a heated argument ensued, leading to the stabbing. His car was later burnt by the deceased’s colleagues.”

Another spare parts dealer who witnessed the incident stated, “The soldier initially approached me with his car, but I declined, suggesting he seek assistance from someone else. The argument between the soldier and the electrician quickly turned violent, resulting in the tragic outcome.”

As of the time of reporting, there was no official response from the military or police authorities regarding the incident.

However, a small police contingent arrived at the scene to restore calm and maintain order

