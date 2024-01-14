Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road: We ‘ve  commitment of Finance Minister to pay Julius Berger- Umahi

Latest News
31
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

 

As part of the ongoing efforts in ensuring that Nigerian roads are fixed for the economic development of the country, the minister of works, David Umahi has assured of payment to contractors handling the nation’s roads including Julius Berger that is incharge of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano roads.

 

The dual carriageway which has been a source of concern to road users as a result of many dilapidated  spots and security  challenges, was awarded to Julius Berger Plc but could  not be completed  because of security  and funding  challenges.

 

But speaking during the inspection of the road, in company of the minister of finance and coordinating minister of Economy, Adebayo Wale Edun at the weekend, the minister of works, David Umahi said the administration of President Bola Tinubu viewed the road as very critical for the socio-economic advancement of the nation and is committed to completing the project  on a record time.

 

While brainstorming  on strategies and milestones for fixing  the road, the Minister  assured the contractors that funding would not be a problem going forward.

 

“We have got a commitment from the Honourable Minister of Finance to make payment, and I am very sure if we pay Julius Berger Plc  according to the commitment on funding, it will complete the job “

 

The Minister also said “we have issues of reviewing the contract sum, and we will sort that out. We sent our technical team to re examine the sub grade, which will be the basis of our redesign, let me emphasis that  this is the first project we are touring in this place, and Mr President in his Renewed Hope Agenda has expressed his deep concern on the completion of the project and he has directed that everything must be done to get the entire project completed”

 

On his part, the Minister of Finance assured of the unwavering  commitment of the Federal Government  in the timely funding of the project in line with the agreed  milestones.

 

“Under the mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we are both here on inspection to hear the commitment of the contractor handling the project and to support them, to as soon as possible complete this all important reconstruction of the Abuja- Kaduna – Zaria – Kano  Road.”

 

The Finance Minister  described the works  sector as one of the most strategic  sectors that will add value to the economic  development agenda  of the President and would always be given  priority  attention.

 

“We want to urge the contractor to do more. Infrastructure is a critical priority of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. That is how we can get food prices down. Through transportation and easy transportation of agricultural products, we want to move freely across the country. To bring down the prices and inflation, we will be doing more on the funding. ”

 

In a statement signed by Orji Uchenna Orji, Special Adviser ( Media) to  the Minister of Works, on the inspection team includes directors from both Ministry of Works and Finance , Managing Director Julius Berger Nigeria Plc , Engr Dr Lars Richter who conducted the two ministers round the projects and several other stakeholders.

Continue Reading
Editor 16952 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Zulum leads Borno delegation to the funeral of his…

Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Remain resolute in defeating…

Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Remain resolute in defeating…

Shettima departs for World Economic Forum in Switzerland

1 of 1,992