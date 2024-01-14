Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road: We ‘ve  commitment of Finance Minister to pay Julius Berger- Umahi

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

As part of the ongoing efforts in ensuring that Nigerian roads are fixed for the economic development of the country, the minister of works, David Umahi has assured of payment to contractors handling the nation’s roads including Julius Berger that is incharge of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano roads.

The dual carriageway which has been a source of concern to road users as a result of many dilapidated spots and security challenges, was awarded to Julius Berger Plc but could not be completed because of security and funding challenges.

But speaking during the inspection of the road, in company of the minister of finance and coordinating minister of Economy, Adebayo Wale Edun at the weekend, the minister of works, David Umahi said the administration of President Bola Tinubu viewed the road as very critical for the socio-economic advancement of the nation and is committed to completing the project on a record time.

While brainstorming on strategies and milestones for fixing the road, the Minister assured the contractors that funding would not be a problem going forward.

“We have got a commitment from the Honourable Minister of Finance to make payment, and I am very sure if we pay Julius Berger Plc according to the commitment on funding, it will complete the job “

The Minister also said “we have issues of reviewing the contract sum, and we will sort that out. We sent our technical team to re examine the sub grade, which will be the basis of our redesign, let me emphasis that this is the first project we are touring in this place, and Mr President in his Renewed Hope Agenda has expressed his deep concern on the completion of the project and he has directed that everything must be done to get the entire project completed”

On his part, the Minister of Finance assured of the unwavering commitment of the Federal Government in the timely funding of the project in line with the agreed milestones.

“Under the mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we are both here on inspection to hear the commitment of the contractor handling the project and to support them, to as soon as possible complete this all important reconstruction of the Abuja- Kaduna – Zaria – Kano Road.”

The Finance Minister described the works sector as one of the most strategic sectors that will add value to the economic development agenda of the President and would always be given priority attention.

“We want to urge the contractor to do more. Infrastructure is a critical priority of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. That is how we can get food prices down. Through transportation and easy transportation of agricultural products, we want to move freely across the country. To bring down the prices and inflation, we will be doing more on the funding. ”

In a statement signed by Orji Uchenna Orji, Special Adviser ( Media) to the Minister of Works, on the inspection team includes directors from both Ministry of Works and Finance , Managing Director Julius Berger Nigeria Plc , Engr Dr Lars Richter who conducted the two ministers round the projects and several other stakeholders.