Abuja hosts first Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria Audition Thursday

The federal capital territory, Abuja, will on Thursday host the first regional audition of the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria, the world’s biggest dance reality show brought to Nigeria by digital solutions provider, Globacom.

According to a statement by the company, the audition will take place at Hotel Interconnect, Abuja, on Thursday, December 2, for Kaduna contestants and on Friday, December 3, for Abuja contestants, and is meant to select the most talented dancers and dance groups who will represent the region at the finals of the competition.

Globacom requested Abuja residents who would like to be part of the fun and interact with the celebrity judges and Glo ambassadors such as sensational singer, Simi, to visit Gloworld shops at Aminu Kanu Crescent Wuse 2 and Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja and Suleja to get an invitation. They show judges include Poco Lee, Pinky Debbie, Izzy Odigie, Big Flo, Maxbuck, Dunamis, Franc Okwara, JC Jedor, Poxy (Cameroon), Gidnasty (USA), Menno (Netherlands), and Manuela (Germany), and some of them would be at the Abuja audition, the company disclosed.

The audition is kicking off after a large number of contestants applied to be part of the show during the Call for Entry phase which closed on November 20th, 2021.

“We are a brand that taps into the passion and lifestyle of the Nigerian youth, and we know there are many gifted youths who need support to excel. Dance is a core passion of many Nigerian youths who are also our customers. We are, therefore, excited to unleash the unlimited potential of Nigerian dancers and provide the platform for them to showcase their abilities on the world stage”, the telecommunications giant stated.

Winners across seven dance categories in Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria will win mega millions and other mouth-watering prizes, including the opportunity to represent Nigeria at the international Battle of the Year competition.

