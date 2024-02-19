Abuja DisCo issues Presidential Villa, Power Ministry, 85 defaulting MDAs 10-day ultimatum to clear N47bn electricity bill

The Abuja Electricity Distribution PLC (AEDC) has issued a 10-days ultimatum to 85 Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) including the Ministry of Power, DSS, Presidential Villa, the Chief of Defence Staff-Barracks and Military formations, among others, that owe a staggering N47,195,620,266.06 in unpaid electricity bills.

In a publication seen by Advisors Reports on Monday, the AEDC stated that if the MDAs fail to pay their debts within 10 days from Monday, February 19, 2024, their services will be disconnected until the debts are cleared.

Among the notable debtors as of December 2023, the Chief of Defence Staff-Barracks and Military formations, with approximately 184 accounts, owes a staggering N12 billion.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Ministry, with 423 accounts, is responsible for N7.6 billion in unpaid bills. The Ministry of Finance, with 237 accounts, owes N5.4 billion.

The Niger State Governor-Abuja Liason Office, with 536 accounts, is responsible for N3.4 billion in unpaid bills.

The Ministry of State Petroleum, with 10 accounts, owes N2.1 billion. The Ministry of Education, with 351 accounts, owes N1.8 billion. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, with 42 accounts, owes N1.6 billion.

The Nigeria Police Force, with 1,266 accounts, owes N1.4 billion. The Presidential Villa, with 6 accounts, owes N923 million.

Others are the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, with four accounts, owes a whopping N846 million. The Kogi State Governor-Abuja Liason Office, with 443 accounts, is responsible for N1.2 billion in unpaid bills.

The Ministry of Health, with 65 accounts, owes N1.1 billion. The Clerk of National Assembly, with 25 different accounts, owes N1.1 billion. The Ministry of Justice/AGF, with 46 accounts, owes N815 million.

The State Security Office-SSS, with 166 accounts, owes N648 million. The Federal Inland Revenue Service-FIRS, with 18 accounts, owes N362 million.

National Intelligence Agency-NIA, with two accounts, owes N322 million. The Ministry of Power, with four accounts, owes N78 million.

The AEDC’s ultimatum serves as a wake-up call to the MDAs to honour their financial obligations and ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people.

Failure to comply with the AEDC’s directive could result in serious consequences for the MDAs and their operations.