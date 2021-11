https://www.facebook.com/bishop.emmanuelesezobor.98/videos/190118706571126/

According to Abuja based Bishop Emmanuel Esezobor , made a must watch video clip during the church services. “The person you want to make your life partner, what need can they meet? If they can’t meet your need, don’t waste your time again” with such partner.

https://www.facebook.com/bishop.emmanuelesezobor.98/videos/190118706571126/

“The person you want to make your life partner, what need can they meet? If they can’t meet your need, don’t waste your time again”. Bishop Esezobor said emphatically ..

Please watch this clip and make your comment.

For a better society