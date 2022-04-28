Absolute ban on grains export, key to food security -Customs

Andy Asemota, Katsina

Following the danger posed by Russia – Ukraine crisis to global food supply, Federal Government, has said absolute ban on export of grains from Nigeria holds the key to success or failure of the nation’s food sufficiency.

The Customs Area Controller, Katsina Area Command, Comptroller Dalha Chedi Wada, who stated this yesterday at a press conference on the Customs’ anti -smuggling activities in the command, hinged the ban on the premise that hunger could trigger crisis in the country if export of local grains continued amidst scarcity of food import.

According to the customs boss, “on no account we will entertain somebody exporting grains out of the country. I told them (customs stakeholders) yesterday and even today that nobody should export food from the country.”

He emphasized that violators of the federal government’s ban on grains export, if caught, would face dire consequences to serve as deterrent to others, saying it is critical that the nation conserves its food as the Russia – Ukraine zone which is one of the highest producers of grains had been hit by crisis.

Wada, who commended federal government for prioritizing the welfare and wellbeing of Nigerians above anything else, warned that the nation could ill-afford to risk shortage of food supply for the selfish interest of a few.

On items seized by the Katsina Area Command in this second quarter beginning from 1st April, 2023, he disclosed that no fewer than nine vehicles with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N8,626,500 and contraband ranging from foreign rice, spaghetti, vegetable oil to gas cylinders with DPV of N22,827,613 were impounded.