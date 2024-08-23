Abolade lauds Adeola’s empowerment initiatives in Ogun West

The Managing Director/CEO, AYSON Promotions, High Chief Mufutau Abolade, has applauded the Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Olamilekan Yayi Adeola, for his commitment to the facilitation of projects capable of enhancing capacity building and development of Ogun West in particular and Ogun State in general.

High Chief Abolade noted that Senator Adeola’s developmental projects, spread across the senatorial district, were unprecedented as they had impacted positively on the economy and quality of life of the people.

He stressed that completed and on-going capital projects across the six local government areas in the senatorial district, which included school buildings, health care facilities, roads and bridges, town halls, police patrol vehicles and police stations, would expedite the desired infrastructural development and socio – economic growth of Ogun West.

The AYSON Promotions boss further explained that apart from the projects, several empowerment programmes and vocational trainings facilitated by the Senator for the youths, women and traders have both helped to grow numbers of self-employed constituents and enhanced economic prosperity of the beneficiaries.

Commending Senator Adeola for his sterling performance of enhancing the socio-economic growth and attraction of impactful capital projects to Ogun West, High Chief Abolade urged him to also give the much-needed support to the promotion of sports, stressing that his much-desired sponsorship of the maiden annual Ogun State intermediate sports festival, tagged ‘ Yayi Games 2024’ would be highly appreciated by the people.

He further noted that the people were highly impressed with the five-day ICT training held at the ICT Centre of the Comprehensive High School, Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, which was facilitated by the Senator and had selected Journalists, Medical Doctors, Nurses, Education Secretaries, Zonal Education Officers, staff of the Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Igbesa, members of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees ( NULGE), staff of the College of Agriculture, Olabisi Onabanjo University (Ayetoro Campus), staff of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, staff of the School of Nursing, Ilaro and staff of Government Science College, Ayetoro participating in the exercise.

The High Chief recalled that selected teachers and students of secondary schools in the senatorial district had earlier been trained and empowered with computer laptops, saying that the beneficiaries of the ICT training would, no doubt, use the knowledge they acquired to enhance their service delivery and skills.

” Senator Adeola’s provision of infrastructure, investment in human capital, bursaries and scholarships, empowerment programmes, capacity building and several other federally assisted initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the people in the senatorial district, which have directly benefitted over 100,000 constituents are not only unprecedented, but have remained life-impacting projects”, he said.

Speaking further, High Chief Abolade noted that other evidence of Senator Adeola’s benevolence also abounds in several areas of human endeavours such as his donation of a multi-million naira pavilion to the people of Ilaro in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, presentation of four 18-seater buses to the market women, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), League of Imams and Council of Baales in Yewa Local Government Area of the state, construction of primary health care cenres (PHCs) and Intensive Care Units (ICU) in some major hospitals, donation of a total of over 80 500KVA transformers to different parts of the senatorial district, disbursement of financial grants to over 5000 women, empowerment training of over 50,000 artisans with supply of equipment as start-up and vocational training programmes in such areas as fashion designing, leather works, interior decoration, fish production, confectioneries, cake making, hairdressing and solar energy.

” Our people are equally very appreciative of Senator Adeola’s passion for the growth of education in Ogun West and his determination to support the only Federal Government-owned tertiary institution in Ogun West, the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, where he built and donated a state- of- the- art library to boost learning for the youths, sponsored a bill in the Senate that has passed all necessary reading stages seeking the upgrading of the polytechnic to a university, while also being instrumental to the commissioning of a block of classrooms and office complexes at the Fedeeal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijebu-Ode and Federal College of Education (FCE), Osiele – Abeokuta, all in Ogun State valued at over N7 billion, which were, however, sponsored by the Teryiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND)”, High Chief Abolade concluded.

