Abiodun’s free surgery for the poor, vulnerable commences in Abeokuta, others

The Free Surgical Intervention Programme for indigent people, initiated by the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has been flagged off with surgical operations performed on patients at the State Hospitals in Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode, and Ilaro.

The programme which began with the registration of beneficiaries would involve major and minor surgical operations as part of the governor’s medical palliative to the people.

Speaking after witnessing the first surgery performed on a patient under the free surgery programme at the State Hospital, Ilaro, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Rotimi Ogungbe, said the programme which is the brainchild of the governor was meant to bring relief to people with medical challenges that needed a surgical operation.

The services rendered under the programme, Dr. Ogungbe highlighted include, preoperative, operative, and post-operative.

He said: “I have gone round and I have seen the people who have been operated on. What the governor has done is unprecedented in the history of this state. The free surgery programme covers all operations including orthopedics, we are doing gynecological operations, obstetrics, and others.”

The special adviser applauded the state government for making available medical equipment and other surgical resources, noting that medical personnel has been fully mobilized to make the programme a success.

The Coordinator in charge of the programme in Yewa Zone, Dr. Bashirudeen Oni, said surgical operations would be carried out on patients with breast lumps, hernia, fibroid, goiters, soft tissue sarcoma, lipoma, prostrate enlargement, adrenalectomy, cataract, amongst others.

He said the hospital hoped to operate on about eight patients from the start and scale it up as the programme progresses.

In his contribution, the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Yusuf Abdulwahab, commended the people for turning out in large numbers to benefit from the programme, disclosing that those who were cleared were already undergoing surgical operations.

Mrs. Saidat Dopemu and Miss Ogunsiji Waidat, who were the first and second patients to be operated at the Ilaro hospital, appreciated the governor for the gesture, saying it would have been difficult to raise money if they were to pay for the operation.

Also speaking, Mr. Adisa Oladejo, whose son is to undergo a hernia operation, thanked the governor for coming up with a brilliant idea at this difficult time, calling on those with serious medical challenges but lack the wherewithal to take advantage of the programme to sort themselves out.

At the State Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta, the Consultant Ophthalmic surgeon, who is the Permanent Secretary and team lead of the Free Surgery Intervention, Dr. Kayode Oladeinde, said out of the many to undergo operations, six patients were successfully operated in the morning.

The Permanent Secretary who lauded the governor for the succour brought to the people, especially at this difficult time, also appreciated the governor for investing heavily in the health sector in the last five years.

Appreciating the governor for the laudable initiatives, Taiwo Ojeje and Timothy Sowale, who were operated on, said the free surgery has given them a new lease of life, pledging to contribute their quotas to the development of the state as soon as they are feat.

At the State Hospital, Ijebu Ode the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Tayo Lawal noted that everyone registered to undertake a free surgery during the program would be issued with an Ogun State Health Insurance Agency (OGSHIA) card fully paid for by Governor Abiodun.

“The OGSHIA program has been on for some time now. What it simply means is that for a card of N1,000 per month or N12,000 per year, you are entitled to about 200 ailments captured under the insurance scheme.

“Once you are above 18, you can pay. But, for a family of six, we capture them under that scheme of N12,000 per year. That is different from what we are doing now. We are just using this as a way of bringing more people into the insurance scheme because everyone registered here will be given a card which will entitle them to visit the hospital for the next one year. It’s been paid for by Governor Dapo Abiodun,” he said.

Speaking during an interview, one of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Adebanjo Adebukola expressed her happiness with the free surgical intervention programme that has given her the hope of having her operation done without paying a dime.

Also, Mr. Fadipe Solomon and Master Adekoya Emmanuel who both thanked Governor Abiodun for allowing them to have their surgery done without paying any amount, called on other citizens and residents of the state to partake in the free surgical intervention programme.

