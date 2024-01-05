Abiodun Wins Sun Newspapers Governor of the Year, 2023 Silverbird Man of the Year Awards

Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has won the 2023 Governor of the Year Award by the Sun Newspapers and 2023 Silverbird Man of the Year Award

The Awards were communicated in separate letters to the governor by the two media establishments.

The Sun, in a letter signed by its Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief, Onuoha Ukeh, dated November 20, said the award was in recognition of Governor Abiodun’s strides in Ogun State, turning the state into an industrial giant, while also improving its revenue base.

The letter said: “The management and staff of The Sun Publishing Limited, publishers of Daily Sun, Saturday Sun, Sunday Sun and Sporting Sun, brings you warm greetings. We felicitate with you on your achievements in office.

“We write to notify that the Board of Editors of The Sun Publishing Limited, after a rigorous selection process, has picked you as the winner of The Sun Governor of the Year Award 2023.

“The Award will be formally presented to you at an elaborate ceremony on February 17, 2024 at the Sun Awards in Lagos.

Prince Abiodun emerged 2023 Silverbird Man of the Year Award from four nominees after a rigorous voting process.

The management of Silverbird Group, in a statement, dated December 11, signed Jacob Akinyemi-Johnson, Chief Creative Officer/Chairman Editorial Board said Governor Abiodun, since his assumption of office has contributed immensely to the advancement of the Nigerian society through his many laudable projects, hence his nomination.

“We feel deeply honoured to write and felicitate with you for being nominated by the Editorial Board of the Silverbird Group owners of Silverbird Television and the Rhythm FM Network as one of the four distinguished individuals for the prestigious ‘2023 SILVERBIRD MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD’

“You were nominated because of the immense contributions you have made towards the advancement of the Nigerian society through laudable projects and schemes that you have embarked on and have subsequently impacted positively on the lives of Nigerians.

“Your exemplary disposition has also not gone unnoticed.The winner will be chosen by Nigerians who will vote by sms, WhatsApp, and online”. It further stated.

Silverbird television Award has been fixed for Sunday, Match 4, 2024.

It would be recalled that Prince Abiodun won the Forbes Best of Africa award in industrial revolution in 2023. He won the LEADERSHIP Governor of the Year Award 2022.

The governor was also conferred with the Vanguard’s Governor of the Year Award 2021, along with four others as well as

Daily Independent Newspapers’ Governor of the Year, also in 2021

He won the Governor of the Year Award at the Nigerian Agricultural Awards 2020.

He has also been honoured by the Federal Government with the Industrial Revolution Award, amongst others.