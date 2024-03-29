Abiodun promises more infrastructural development, Commissions Siun-Owode road

Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun on Thursday said his government will continue with its infrastructural drive, especially in the area of road construction as a catalyst for economic growth and development.

Abiodun spoke at the commissioning of the six kilometres (first phase) of the Siun-Owode-Ofada road in the Obafemi Owode Local Government of the state.

Speaking at the event, which was attended by the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahaman AbdulRasak, Governor Abiodun emphasized the importance of road construction in the overall development of the state.

The governor described the newly rehabilitated road as an alternative to the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, adding that it would also impact positively the socio-economic development of communities along the road.

He said the construction of the road was a testimony to the dedication to strategic and methodical development of infrastructure across the state to enhance the socio-economic landscape as enshrined in the “Building our Future Together” agenda of his administration.

“The road represents a vital link between communities to boost local economies and connect all those coming from Abeokuta to Siun, Owode up to Mowe. This local government is where people work in Lagos but reside and commune daily.

“The road is an alternative for people from Abeokuta to Lagos. It will significantly impact the socio-economy development of the state,” the governor noted.

He added that the road is the first to be commissioned this year, just as the Mowe-Ofada road has been completed, adding that his administration would soon commission more roads including the Ilaro -Owode road and the Gateway International Cargo Airport at Ilisan.

Governor Abiodun listed Obantoko, Gbonogun, Ikorita Meje-Aderinde-Olokotutu, Olomore-Sanni, Somorin- Kemta-Idi-Aba, Panseke-Adigbe as well as the Olusegun Osoba-Toyin- Agbado as some of the roads that have been attended to in Ogun Central Senatorial District, even as he pledged that more roads would be put in good shape soon.

Abiodun spoke on why some road projects were delayed, blaming the development on the high price of construction materials.

He said: “We have had a slowdown in construction due to the situation of things in the country in the last few months which has not allowed for objective pricing of construction materials.

“But for us, construction represents a lot. Besides the fact that road construction allows for the movement of goods, services, and people, the construction industry is the largest employer of labour. So, we will continue to prioritize construction.

“We have harvested priority roads in each local government area. We will begin our reconstruction all over again as a result of the price stability. Our contractors will go back to the sites. All the roads harvested during our last town hall meetings, you will begin to see construction on the roads.”

He called on the people to take ownership of the road and other infrastructure provided by the government by protecting them as they were commonwealth and taxes were used in providing them.

The Kwara State Governor, who is also the Chairman of, tNigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Alhaji Abdulrahaman Abdulrasak, praised Governor Abiodun for the infrastructural revolution going on in the state.

According to him, the Abiodun-led administration has judiciously invested in the commonwealth of the people.

He said he has visited other states in the country but was impressed with the level of development in Ogun State.

He called on his colleagues from other parts of the country to take a cue from Ogun State by providing their people with the needed infrastructure to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

The Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Shuaib Afolabi Salis, recalled that the road was penciled down for reconstruction in 2022 and expressed appreciation to the governor, for not abandoning the road like his predecessors.

He called on the people to make good use of the road as it belongs to them.

The state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Yemi Sanusi, described the road as historic to the Egba people because of its interconnectivity with various communities and its importance to the commercial activities in the communities along the road.

The Chairman, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area, Hon. Adesina Ogunsola appreciated the state government for reconstructing the road and for providing a 7.5 KVA transformer to Owode to restore power to the town.

In his welcome address, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya said the road, which was in bad shape for many years, was reconstructed with a standard drainage system to conform with the federal government’s specification for highways.

The event was attended by prominent dignitaries, including the Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, former deputy governors, members of the National and State Assemblies, traditional rulers, party stalwarts, among others.

