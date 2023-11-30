Abiodun mourns as gunmen kill Director of Finance and Accounts in Ogun Gov’s office

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has commiserated with the family of Mr Taiwo Oyekanmi, the late Director of Finance and Accounts, in the office of the Governor, who was killed in cold blood by suspected armed robbers on Wednesday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Oyekanmi was on official assignment within the metropolis when he met his untimely death in the hands of his assailants.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Lekan Adeniran.

Abiodun described the incident as a rude shock to him, as he called for prayers for the immediate family of the late director for them to have the necessary fortitude to bear the great loss.

“I was devastated and extremely shocked upon receiving the cold-blooded murder of Oyekanmi, in the hands of criminal elements and enemies of our State.

“It is indeed a collosal loss for our administration to have lost such dedicated, truthful, and diligent official; his assailants have murdered sleep and will be flushed out immediately from wherever they might be hiding.

“I have directed all security agencies in the State to smoke the criminals out instantly and make them to face the full wrath of the law. I therefore want to assure the entire workforce and residents in the state that never will such calamity befall our dear state again.

“I pray for the repose of his soul and for God’s protection over the family he left behind. Obviously, he is going to be sorely missed by his colleagues and the government he meritoriously served till death,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, on Wednesday evening, led a government delegation to the deceased house to commiserate with his family.