Abiodun hails Mrs. Osoba at 70, describes her as God’s gift to humanity

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has extolled the sterling qualities of the former First Lady of the state, Chief (Mrs.) Aderinsola Osoba, describing her as a God gift not only to her husband but to humanity as a whole.

Abiodun, who stated this on Thursday at the 70th birthday celebration of Mrs. Osoba held at her husband’s Ikoyi, Lagos residence, also noted that apart from being a supportive wife, she is equally a good mother and grandmother.

“She is a very dedicated wife; she is Baba’s very good friend; she is a wonderful mother and grandmother to the children and grandchildren and she is a very supportive wife.

“Today, we were going to roll out drums and dance and party, but Mama said no, she won’t even comment on what was going to happen today, she said she was giving it to Baba to decide what was going to happen because Baba had not come back yet. And even after Baba came back, she said she was going to have a very modest celebration if anything at all, that speaks the kind of person she is”, Abiodun said.

The governor who appreciated God for the successful medical treatment of former governor Olusegun Osoba, said he felt like a son would feel when his father was hospitalized, adding “Baba later came out better and stronger after treatment”.

“I join Baba, his delectable wife, the rest of the family in thanking God for the whole process of how everything went. At 82, it is not a joke to go through any surgery and still be around to tell the story. So I am very excited and I thank other Nigerians that joined us in prayers, particularly those that went out of their way to visit Baba in England to encourage him and lift him up”, Abiodun stated.

In his remarks, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state described the celebrant as “a God fearing, dutiful wife and mother who cares not only about the welfare of her household, but those who come in contact with her”.

Oyetola also thanked God for the successful return of Chief Osoba after a medical treatment abroad, noting that the former governor is one of the strong pillars of progressives in the country.

On his part, former governor of the state, Gbenga Daniel, expressed gratitude to God for granting Mrs. Osoba a long life in good health, adding that she is a woman of grace and with abundant God’s favour.

Daniel said the occasion wad a twin celebration as it coincided with the return of Chief Osoba after a successful surgery abroad, describing him as a nationalist per excellence.

