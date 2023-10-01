Abiodun dedicates victory to God, Ogun people

.. extends hands of fellowship to opposition

Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has dedicated his victory at the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to God Almighty and the people of the State for their unwavering support, pledging to rededicate himself towards serving them better.

Prince Abiodun who spoke at a reception at the Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta, on Saturday night, described the 11 hours judgement as another first in the anal of the history of the State and country, commending the three tribunal judges for not just ensuring justice, but doing so in a meticulous, diligent and transparent manner.

Abiodun maintained that he had never entertained any doubt that his hard earned victory would be affirmed as he had prayed and trust in the Almighty God having worked the hardest and taken his campaigned to every nooks and crannies of the State.

“We earned it, we deserved it, you are all a testimony of our triumph, tenacity, resolved and determination. I want to thank all the good people of Ogun State that voted me in and all other well wishers for your prayers, good wishes and support throughout this period.

“We were never in doubt that our hard earned victory will be affirmed as we placed our trust in God, having worked the hardest campaigning in every nook and cranny of Ogun State. We won fair and square, we earned it and deserved it. You are all a testimony of our triumph of tenacity and of our resolve and determination.

“Want to appreciate the judiciary, particularly the 3 tribunal judges led by Justice Kunaza for not just dispensing justice but doing so transparently, diligently and thoroughly,” Prince Abiodun said.

The governor thanked his legal team whom he described as “very experienced, learned and respected lawyers” for their professionalism, as well as the APC leaders and party members for their unwavering support and for believing in him.

While extending the hands of fellowship to the oppositions and the petitioners, Governor Abiodun called on them to join hands with his government to develop the State, emphasizing that having exercised their fundamental human rights at the tribunal, it was time to leave the past and work for the betterment of the people.

“This is a victory for democracy, victory for rule of law and judiciary, a victory for our great party APC and victory for Ogun State.

“We hope the petitioners/distractors having failed to buy the election and failed to buy judgement in pretense of exercising their fundamental rights and lost will now in the spirit of patriotism congratulate and join hands with us in implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

The governor promised to work for the betterment of the state, even as he reiterated the irrevocable commitment of his government to spread development to all parts of the state.

He said: “We are committed to the irrevocable implementation of our vision through our ISEYA mantra for the wholesome development of our state. I will remain fair, just, equitable and inclusive.

“I again reiterate that no part of this state will be developed at the expense of another. I will be Governor of all. We have three years and eight months left to fulfill all our electoral promises made in the course of campaign.”

Earlier in his remarks, the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Yemi Sanusi, said the victory would propel the governor to work more to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

The chairman said: “With this victory, you have been vindicated that you have the support of Ogun electorate. This victory calls for celebration but we will celebrate by buckling up to deliver more dividends of democracy in all parts of the State.”