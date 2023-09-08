Abiodun congratulates Senator Adeola over victory at tribunal

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has described the victory of the Senator, representing Ogun West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, at the National and State Assemblies Elections Petition Tribunal as well deserved.

The tribunal, at its sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, on Thursday affirmed Senator Adeola’s victory at the 25 February National Assembly election as the duly elected Senator for Ogun West Senatorial District.

Adeola’s victory had been challenged by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Chief Dada Ganiu Adeleke. But, while delivering its judgement, the tribunal, through its chairman, Justice Kabir Gabo dismissed Adeleke’s petition for ‘lacking in merit’

Prince Abiodun described the judgment as a reflection of the will of the people as expressed through the ballot box in the Presidential, National Assembly, Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The governor praised the courage of the three-man panel of judges for their courage in affirming the electoral victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the poll.

Prince Abiodun assured that his administration will collaborate with all the elected representatives of the people at the national and state levels to ensure the spread of the dividends of democracy across all sectors of the State.

