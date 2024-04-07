Abike Dabiri-Erewa bags Champion Newspapers’ 2023 Excellence in Service Award

BLESSING AKOROWOSI

Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, OON has emerged winner of Champion Newspapers’ 2023 Excellence In Service Award.

This honour was conferred on the ace broadcaster based on her outstanding pioneering efforts in putting Diaspora Affairs on the front burner in national discourse and ensuring that Nigerians legitimately pursuing their endeavours across the globe are respected and not discriminated against.

In a statement by the Group Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr. Mrs Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, the NiDCOM Chairman was commended for the Commission’s laudable efforts, policies and projects.

Dr. Iheakanwa stated, “On all scores, our findings, largely corroborated by that of credible independent assessors, confirm that since assuming office as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), you have faithfully executed its mandate of actively engaging Nigerians abroad in the policies, projects and participation in the development of fatherland as well as utilizing the human capital and material resources of Nigerians abroad towards the overall socio-economic, cultural and technological development of the country.

“We also note with satisfaction your Commission’s swift responses to the needs and plights of our citizens in foreign lands, who sometimes are subjected to most inhuman treatment and brutal attacks by their hosts as well as ensuring that those that lost their lives unjustly get justice in line with international law and protocols.

“Similarly, as a Nigerian amazon with integrity, a brilliant broadcaster, formerparliamentarian, a worthy, compassionate, fair, firm, respected and courageous leader, your stewardship at the Commission had ensured that Nigerians across the world get their views communicated to the Federal Government which subsequently act on same with dispatch.

“More importantly the promptness with which your Commission responds to distressed citizens globally especially those under humiliating conditions and in jails in foreign lands during the period under review, had attracted the swift attention of officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who engaged their counterparts using diplomatic channels with the view to getting justice for the stranded Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, Hon Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has formally accepted the award. In a letter dated March 21 titled:’Letter of Acceptance’, she stated “I write in reference to your letter dated March 4 2024, which informs me of my emergence as the winner of the 2023 Champion Newspapers ‘ Excellence In Service Award and to express my sincere gratitude for the honour you have accorded me.

“In view of the above, kindly take this letter as my official letter of acceptance of the award as I look forward to the ceremony barring any official engagement that may arise”.

She will join other notable personalities and institutions for the award ceremony on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at the Eko Hotels and Suites Victoria Island, Lagos.