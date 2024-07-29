Abia to get befitting Government House, Says Gov. Otti

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State Dr. Alex Otti has said that Abia State will soon have a befitting Government House as his administration plans to pull down dilapidated and decayed buildings left behind by his predecessor as Government House.

Governor Otti stated this during the commissioning of some projects at Arochukwu Local Government Headquarters executed by the Mayor of Arochukwu LGA, Mazi Joe Ezearu.

Speaking during the commissioning of the projects which includes the reconstructed Council Secretariat, Governor Otti said, “Today, l am not operating from the Government House in Umuahia because there is no government house. Everywhere is dilapidated and decayed. The option would have been to use the money I used to pay pensioners to begin to retrofit the Government House,but I felt that we could operate from anywhere while doing the most important things first”.

“And, I am proud to report that before the end of this year, we are going to break down those dilapidated buildings and we’ll put up structures that are befitting for our people who are enlightened like Abia people”.

Dr. Otti commended the Mayor Mazi Joe Eze-aru for his achievements in Arochukwu Local Government within a short period of time that he has served as the Mayor of Arochukwu LGA, saying that he has justified his decision to appoint accomplished individuals with second address to lead development efforts across the 17 Local Governments of the State.

He explained that what the Mayor has done and the quality of work done is in line with his administration’s vision of going for the best whether in Health, Road Infrastructures and other projects among others.

“If you look at the projects we are doing, the road projects, the school projects, the healthcare delivery projects and every other projects. It is either they are done to the best and highest standards or we won’t do them at all. We don’t cut corners”, the Governor stated.

In his remarks, The Mayor of Arochukwu LGA, Mazi Joe Eze-aru said that upon assumption of office, he met the Council Headquarters in a ruined and dilapidated state.

He thanked Governor Otti for his unwavering support which he admitted made the renovation of the Council headquarters possible.

From the Arochukwu LGA Headquarters, Governor Otti proceeded straight to Aro Civic Center where he attended the coronation ceremony of His Royal Majesty, Dr. Eberechukwu Kanu Oji as the 9th Eze Aro of Arochukwu Kingdom.

Speaking during the coronation ceremony, the Governor commended Aro people for making the right and best choice in choosing His Royal Majesty Dr. Eberechukwu Kanu Oji as the 9th Eze Aro of Aro Kingdom.

In his words, “I have no doubt that majority of Aro people are very happy with what is happening today. There may be one or two people that are not happy.

“Let me make one point clear, any society that does not have leadership is a cursed Society. Leadership comes neither from the East, West, North or South. The Bible recorded that power comes from God at His own time, He makes things beautiful.

“So, I will like to use what happened in Aro and recommend it to other societies. Why do I say so? Gone are the days when people choose the worst rather than the best as leaders”.

“I want to say without any fear of contradiction that Aro people made the best choice. From what I have seen, from what I have read, from what I have heard about the 9th Eze Aro, he is the best in his class”.

“He is the type of leader that every society should aim to have. A leader that will invest in the community rather than stealing from the community, a leader that will show the light rather than initiating people into darkness, a leader that has a second address (a profession)”.

Governor Otti thanked Aro people for their choice of king and wished the Eze Aro well in his reign.

