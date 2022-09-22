Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Abia State Town Unions Association ( ASTUA) Lagos ,Abia Day/ Fund Raise of 200 Million Naira for Astua House in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r ... President General  Abia State Town Unions Association ( ASTUA) Lagos & Chief Host .Prince Ejituru Ikenga ; presenting Cola nut  to Secretary   to Abia State Government Hon .Barrister Chris Ezem. During the Abia State Town Unions Association ( ASTUA) Lagos .Abia Day/ fund Raise of 200 Million Naira For Astua House in Lagos  17/9/2022...  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
9
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Chairman of the Occasion ,Chief Paul Mang Iwo; received a gift from the President (ASTUA) Lagos Prince Ejituru Ikenga.

L-r… Outgoing President Women’s wing ,Abia State Town Unions Association ( ASTUA) Princess Roseline Eke mark; Women leader Ohanaeze  Ndigbo Lagos .Chief (Mrs.) Janefrancis Okoro ; (Aguoyoyo); incoming President  ( ASTUA) Women’s wing ;Mrs.  Nworgu  Benedict ; Founder & Chairperson of the wife Dr (Mrs.) Nkem Okoro.

L-r… Barrister Monday Onyekachi  Ubani  (MOU);received award  from  President   (ASTUA) Lagos Prince Ejituru Ikenga.

L-r … Anambra State Union President in Lagos Chief Sir Amaechi  Ebeledike ; President   (ASTUA) Lagos .Prince Ejituru Ikenga and  Chairman of the Occasion ,Chief Paul  Mang  Iwo.

L-r …Outgoing President Women’s wing ,Abia State Town Unions Association ( ASTUA).Princess Roseline Eke mark; Chief Lady Millicent Ebenebe . Nneoma Ojiefi , Kpakpando of Nibo , Awka South ,her daughter Dr ( Mrs.) Nkem  Okoro , received  Omezi  Abia award from the Vice president ( ASTUA) Mazi  Chuks Nwosu.

L-r… Chief Apollos  Daniel  Chukwuemeka ( Onwo British)  his wife Mrs. Rosemary  received Omezi Abia award from President   (ASTUA) Lagos ,Prince Ejituru Ikenga.

L-r… President   (ASTUA) Lagos Prince Ejituru Ikenga; Chairman of the Occasion ,Chief Paul  Mang  Iwo;  Secretary   to Abia State Government Hon. Barrister Chris Ezem.

Ohafia Cultural Troup Entertaining the Guest ,during the Abia State Town Unions Association ( ASTUA) Lagos .Abia Day/ fund Raise of 200 Million Naira For Astua House in Lagos 17/9/2022 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 7862 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 22, 2022

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 21, 2022

Students protest at Murtala Mohammed Airport

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 20, 2022

1 of 213