Abia state records  87 Road traffic crashes,50 persons killed ,386 persons injured from January to September,2022  FRSC discloses .

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has stated that everyone has a role to play in promoting the campaign to make the roads safer during this Ember months, revealing that Abia state has recorded a total of 87 road traffic crashes from January to September 2022,added that 50 persons were killed and that 386 persons were injured,while from January to September,2021,Abia state recorded a total of 71 road traffic crashes out of which 47 persons were killed and 185 persons were injured.

Addressing motorists and other stakeholders at the 2022 Ember months campaign flag-off of RS9.3 Abia state sector command held at Okigwe park in Umuahia, the Acting Corp Marshal of FRSC Deputy Corp Marshal Dauda Biu who was represented by the Zonal Commander FRSC RS9 from Enugu, Assistant Corp Marshal Ocheja Isaac

Ameh, disclosed that “Ember months campaign presents us opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to the issue of road safety in Abia state and Nigeria in general”pointed out that “Nigerian roads witness high vehicular movement, congestion, roads blockage and traffic crashes during the Ember months hence the reason for the campaign”

He disclosed that as part of the effort to ensure free flow of vehicles,” We will check the excesses of our VIPs and the motorists, especially those that drive against traffic rules”and informed that mobile court sitting will be conducted through out this period.

In his speech, the Abia state Sector Commander,Corp commander Paul I. Ugwu said that within the period of January to December,2022,Abia had 87 road traffic crashes out of which 50 persons were killed and 386 persons were injured,said from the records,” It is clear that we need to do more collectively in order to accomplish 15% reduction in Road Traffic Crash Fatality in line with FRSC strategic goal of 2022 and that this can be achieved through enhanced Road safety partnership and stakeholders collaboration.

According to him,” One of the many reasons why FRSC is concerned about safe driving during the Ember months is because records have revealed that the rate of crashes,injuries and deaths are usually very high, apparently due to heavy traffic volume and poor road usage by motorists”

He noted that ” It is therefore, necessary to enlighten ourselves on the need to drive safely so that we can arrive alive .

He said that” Fatality and injury rates resulting from Road traffic crashes in Abia State from January to September is higher when compared with that recorded in 2021, said this underscores the need for this campaign to improve our driving habits .

Flagging off the 2022 Ember months campaign with the theme ” Avoid speeding overloading and unsafe tyres to arrive alive”,the Abia state Governor Dr Okezie Ikpeazu who was represented by the Commissioner for transport chief Godswill Nwanoruo ,said Abia state government has been collaborating with the FRSC in Abia State to ensure that road Audits are regularly conducted and road infrastructures provided,added that Abia government is among the few states that inaugurated the State Advisory Council (SARSAC) thereby demonstrating her strength and position as a critical stakeholder in the implementation of the Nigerian Road Safety Strategy (NRSS) of 2021-2030, explained that his administration has shown commitment on improving Road Safety by embarking on massive road construction and rehabilitation in the state

In his own speech,the Okigwe park chapter chairman of National Road Transport Workers,comrade Ifeanyi Ekweghim expressed appreciation to FRSC for the enlightenment given to them.