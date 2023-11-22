Abia State Govt set to issue C of O within 30 Days.

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Abia State Government has stated its readiness to issue Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) within a space of 30 days from the time of application.

The State Commissioner for information and Culture,Okey Kanu who made this known while briefing Newsmen in Umuahia, said it is to improve on the ease of doing business in the State.

According to him,” In a bid to improve governance processes in the State on the ease of doing business, government is poised to issue C of O within a 30 days cycle”

He informed that the transaction time from application of the C of O and when you will get it will be about 30 days.

He further assured that as time goes on, government will try to ensure that the transaction time is reduced,noting that it is a very important aspect of improving ease of doing business in the State.

A Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) is a State government -issued document used to prove legal ownership of a particular piece of land