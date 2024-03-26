Abia State Governor mourns death of three ABSU medical students.

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has expressed deep sadness over the tragic death of three medical students of the Abia State University, Uturu, last Thursday.

The students died after a ghastly road accident that occurred on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, while traveling back to their destinations from the campus at Uturu after the induction of their senior colleagues, who had just graduated from the university,two others, who were traveling in the same salon car thankfully survived.

Governor Otti in a statement issued from his office regretted that the State lost the three young female medical students at a time government was making serious progress at revamping both the education and health sectors of the state’s economy, which had been in critical state of dilapidation and neglect before he assumed office nine months ago.

“I am indeed saddened by the death of these young prospective medical doctors, who, I’m told, were returning from the university’s graduation ceremony. We were all looking forward to them graduating from school and joining their professional colleagues to help us uplift the standard and quality of medical practice in the state.

“This is particularly painful to me because the graduation ceremony they attended was the first since accreditation for the training of doctors was restored to the College of Medicine Abia State University and the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba, by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, after over two years of suspension under the previous government in the state.

“I have already despatched two senior members of the Abia State Government to convey our commiserations and offer of support in this moment of grief to the parents and guardians of the five students involved in the accident, including the two, who survived.

“I would like to further use this medium to express my heart-felt condolences to the families, loved ones and colleagues of the deceased students, over this tragedy and painful loss. I also sympathise with the authorities of the Abia State University, Uturu, and pray that the Almighty God will comfort all and heal the pain of this sad incident,” the Governor said in the statement.