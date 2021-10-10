Abia Seeks partnership with French Govt. on Agriculture, MSME Devt. and Enyimba Economic City

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has canvassed for greater cooperation between the State and the French Government to help develop the agriculture sector, micro small and medium scale enterprises as well as the Enyimba Economic City Project.

Speaking in Paris during a meeting with the French Minister For Trade and Commerce, Franck Riester, Governor Ikpeazu who applauded the existing relationship between the French Government and the people of Abia State in particular and Nigeria in general called for greater engagement in the areas of livestock farming with particular focus on Muturu cow (Efi Igbo), vocational training for Abia youths who are willing to engage in agriculture, aquaculture, processing and export of agricultural products as well as support for development of the MSMEs in the state with particular reference to those engaged in export of Made-in-Aba brands.

Governor Ikpeazu who led a delegation that included the Cordinator of Abia State Education for Employment (E4E) Agency, Mr Ndubuisi Endi Ezengwa, Commissioner Nominee and former Commisioner for Agricuiture, Prof Ikpechukwu Mgbeoji, Cordinator of Abia Livestock Farmers Association, Dr Uchenna Onyeizu, agricuitural expert, Chief Nonso Ogbunamiri, a member of Abia Livestock Farmers Association, Chief Okey Ahaiwe, among others, described the Enyimba Economic City Project as the single biggest development agenda in Nigeria and Africa today and called on the French government and investors to key into the project.

Governor Ikpeazu who has since returned to the country described the trip as highly successful stating that his administration will continue to seek partnerships that will ultimately ensure better life for the people of the state.

“Our focus remains to bequeath a better Abia to the people of the state who trusted us with their mandate and this trip is one of many such efforts. We are hopeful that a lot of positives will come out of the engagement”, he said.

The visit which was facilitated by the French Embassy in Nigeria also reviewed the planned establishment of a TVET Village at Nsulu in partnership with Schneider Electric of France. Other areas that were discussed included:

Waste to Energy project Bamboo plantation, production and its value chain Solar electricity generation Solar street lighting

Other State Governors who attended the program include those of Jigawa, Ondo, Oyo and Kwara while former President of Nigeria, General Olusegun Obasanjo (rtd) was also present.

Meanwhile, the first batch of beneficiaries of Abia State Government Foreign Scholarship Program initiated by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu departed the country on Saturday to India. The students who are expected to study courses such as ICT, Law, Engineering and Pharmacy were seen off Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos by the representative of the Chairman of Abia State Scholarship Board, Ambassador Empire Kanu expressed appreciation to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for making their dream come through.