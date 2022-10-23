Champion Newspapers Limited
Abia indigene Ada Eme emerges 2022 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria

By Peter
A 24-year-old model and event planner, Ada Joy Agwu Eme from Abia State has won the 2022 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria beauty pageant.

She beat 36 other contestants to win the 34th MBGN edition, a national competition which took place on Friday night at Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos State.

Ada hails from Amaogudu Abiriba in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.

Miss Edo, Montana Onose Felix, finished second and was crowned with the title of Miss Universe Nigeria, 2022.

Miss Anambra, Genevieve Ukatu, Miss Abuja, Ifeoma Uzogheli, and Miss Lagos, Lydia Balogun made the top 5 and went home with the titles, Miss Supranational Nigeria, Miss Ecowas Nigeria, and Miss Tourism Nigeria, respectively.

Ada succeeded Oluchi Madubuike who was crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 2021.

 

 

