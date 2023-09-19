Abia govt to commission computerized vehicle centre, explore solid minerals

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

Abia State government will on Wednesday this week commission a computerized vehicle centre at Ubakala Umuahia South LGA.

The Abia State commissioner for information and culture,Prince Okey Kanu made this known while briefing the press in Government House, Umuahia after this week’s State Executive Council meeting chaired by Governor Alex Otti.

He said the idea was to ensure that all vehicles that ply in Abia roads are road worthy in addition to reducing carnages in the roads.

In his contribution,the Commissioner for Transport,Comrade Sunny Onwuma explained that the centre is necessary to ascertain the number of vehicles that are road worthy,added that a cost of testing each small vehicle is 1,700 Naira only while bigger ones is 3000 Naira only.

Prince Kanu said that the State Government is carrying out parlliative works in the Umuahia-Ikot-Ekpene Federal road to provide the people with motorable road.

He further disclosed that in line with the light up Abia project, about 36 streets have been litted up in Umuahia while the excercise will be extended to Aba- Owerri Road, Factory Road, MCC, Okigwe and Brass roads all in Aba. He said all the new roads being constructed in the Enyimba city would be accompanied with street lights.

Also, the Commissioner for Petroleum and Minerals Resources, Prof. Joel Ogbonna disclosed that the State Government is ready to explore the array of solid minerals that Abia is blessed with, adding that the government is committed to taping such minerals including gold, kaoline , limestone among others. He revealed that about 17 solid minerals are available to tap into , maintaining that this would provide investment and job opportunities in addition to boosting the State’s revenue base.

Prof. Ogbonna stated that government is at the moment set to go into appraisal of the quantity of the available solid minerals in the State and confirm whether the minerals are in commercial quantity before the actual exploration.

Speaking also, the Commissioner for Works , Engr. Don Otumchere Oti

said the delay in the commencement of works on the six lane Ossah road was as a result of processes that were involved, revealing that actual work cannot commence without payment of compensation and demolition of structures.