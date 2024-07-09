Abia govt set to launch interest-free loan for 9,200 Abians

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Abia state government is set to launch a one billion Naira Interest Free Revolving Loan under the Abia Cooperatives Scheme for 9,200 Abians from the 184 wards of the state .

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu disclosed this at Government House , Umuahia while briefing the press on the outcome of this week’s executive council meeting.

He said 50 beneficiaries have been selected from each of the 184 wards in Abia state to benefit from this first phase, adding that the scheme which is an interventionist program is at once, a form of palliative as well as an empowerment program that would help the beneficiaries turn their lives around for the better, explained that the short, medium and long term impacts of the scheme will no doubt have a salutary effect on the state’s economy.

“In fulfilment of one of his campaign promises, His Excellency, Dr Alex Otti will on Thursday the 11th of July 2024 officially launch the disbursement of interest free Revolving Loans to Abians under the Abia state Cooperative Support Scheme.

“This is meant to support nano and micro business operators in the state. It is meant to help them in their businesses .

” It will help to ameliorate the difficulties people are experiencing in their businesses as a result of the economic headwinds that are currently affecting the nations economy,” Prince Kanu stated.

Prince Kanu noted with dismay, the rise in vandalisation of public schools and property in the state , a situation he said government frowns at. He said that such acts of vandalism must stop forthwith and urged President Generals of Town Unions , their Executives, Traditional Rulers and other stakeholders to take ownership of the public schools in their communities.

“We found out that people are busy trying to vandalise school properties and this ugly trend needs to be stopped so that the effort the government is making at reforming the education sector will not be in vain.”

He announced that henceforth enforcement against street trading and illegal motor park operations in Aba and Umuahia would commence and advised those engaging in such acts to desist forthwith.

Contributing, the Commissioner for Local Goverment and Chieftaincy Affairs Prince Uzor Nwachukwu said the government has so far shown understanding and applied human face to the enforcement and would now act accordingly.

“Now we want to get into enforcement, having pleaded with our people for the past three months, we believe we have done enough,we owe all Abians a duty to ensure our cities are safe, that’s what we want to achieve and that is in the interest of all Abians” Prince Nwachukwu stated.

Also, speaking, the Commissioner for Finance , Mr. Mike Akpara clarified that contrary to the rumours making the rounds that he takes home 10 million Naira monthly, neither him nor other Abia state government officials take home 10 million Naira monthly from the government coffers, adding that such rumours are unfounded.

“I want to categorically state here, that the Commissioner of Finance does not take home 10 million Naira monthly . It is not done anywhere.