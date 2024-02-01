Abia Government will continue to evolve policies to drive development in the State- Ajagba

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

Abia State government says it will continue to evolve laudable policies that will help drive development effectively in all facets of the state’s economy.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pastor Caleb Ajagba stated this at the Government House,Umuahia when he received the executives of the coalition of United Political parties (CUPP) who visited him in his office.

He attributed Governor Alex Otti’s developmental strides across the state to the overwhelming support he got from Abians during and after the elections.

The Chief of Staff maintained that Abians made the right choice in the person of Governor Otti to take over the mantle of leadership in the state.

He described Governor Otti as a detribalized, accommodating and non sectional person who has always called for an inclusive form of government, which according to him has given credence to the array of technocrats he parades in his administration.

“He has always called for an inclusive kind of government.That has given credence to the kind of people he has assembled to work with him.If you know him very well,you know that he goes for the best.”

So your coming is a clear indication that this is a responsive and responsible government.It is a government that listens and appreciates very constructive criticisms in order to move Abia State forward”.

He thanked the executive of CUPP for availing themselves as part of the human instruments God used in actualizing the Governor’s victory at the polls and assured them that the state government will continue to interface as well as carry them along in their programs.

“I want to thank you once again and let you know that His Excellency is bent on integrating all the political party officials because he alone cannot handle and be able to execute what is required to put Abia in the right track that it should be.But it is work in progress and all hands must be on deck definitely”,he said.

In his speech, the Director General, Abia State Orientation Agency, Pastor Dike Nwankwo said the Dr Otti led administration in the state is focused and committed to changing the negative narratives and repositioning the state as number one in the comity of states.

In his address earlier, the state chairman of Coalition of Political Parties, Mr Sunday Onukwubiri while congratulating Governor Alex Otti on his victory at the apex court, also commended him for his numerous transformational strides across the state with great emphasis on the ongoing expansion of Ossah road Umuahia and payment of full compensations to all those affected as well as award of PortHarcourt road Aba to a trunk A construction company.

Contributing, the state chairman of APM, Deacon Victor Umunna and his NNPP counterpart, Mr Ogaranya Ifemeje while pledging their unalloyed support to the present administration, said they came to interface with the state government as well as appealed to the state government to carry them along in their programs and activities.

The Senior Special Assistant to the 5th Governor on Transport, Dr Obioma Reuben-Nwogbe among other top government officials were present during the visit.