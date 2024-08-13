Abia Government Moves To Tackle Ovom Erosion, Rehabilitates Enyimba Hotels.

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

Abia State government says it has procured a contractor to handle the erosion menace at Ovom, in Aba.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu disclosed this while briefing the press on the outcome of this week’s state executive council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti,said that it is gratifying, coming barely 72 hours after the Governor ‘s visit to the community.

The Commissioner pointed out that the gesture is a promise fulfilled as it is aimed at providing immediate succour to the affected individuals in the area.

He further disclosed that the state government has engaged two contractors to rehabilitate the long abandoned Enyimba Hotel, Aba to a five -star status.

He added that the hotel would be well expanded beyond its original state; accommodating international conference centres among other facilities befitting a five-star hotel.

According to the Commissioner, the paper works are being done.

The Commissioner in addition announced that the 2024 Abia Women August Delegates’ Conference with the theme, “Utilizing Growth Opportunities Amid Growing Challenges would be flagged off Tuesday, 13th August at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia.

He said that , Governor Alex Otti would be the Special guest of honour while the wife of the governor would be the chief host.

“This year’s event will draw women from among the 17 Local Government Areas with lectures put together for capacity building of women.

“The conference will provide opportunity for exhibitions and empowerment of women in the 17 Local Government Areas of Abia state.”

Reacting to questions, the Director General, Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA), Mr. Uche Ukeje said that the role of the contractor at the Ovom erosion site would be to stop the erosion from further encroachment as well as to reclaim the area already devastated .

He added that Enyimba hotel which was acquired by the Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA) over 30 years ago would be rehabilitated by the state government and be made more expansive.