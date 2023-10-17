Abia government debunks rumors that Northern traders in Lokpanta market have been asked to go back to North, says is spurious information.

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

Abia state government has described as false the rumour making rounds in some quarters that the government has asked the Nothern community at Lokpanta cattle market to go back to the North, said there is absolutely no truth in that.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security matters Navy Commander Macdonald Ubah (rtd) made this disclosure while briefing Journalists at Government House Umuahia.

He noted that it is quite unfortunate that the Lokpanta axis of the state has been under siege by criminals for about a year now, prompting the major steps recently taken by the state government to eliminate the spate of kidnapping and other criminal activities in the areas.

According to him, preliminary investigations points to the Lokpanta cattle market as a major hide out of recent kidnappings and other crimes.

He revealed that ransom for kidnap victims along the Uturu-Umunneochi areas were paid in the market ,a situation which made the government to among other measures carry out deliberate actions including demolition of Brothels and Shanties in the market.

Navy Commander Ubah while also describing Governor Alex Otti as a detrabalized Nigerian having also appointed non Abians in his cabinet explained that most of the cattle dealers in the State are 2nd and 3rd generations of Igbos and therefore the Governor Otti -led government couldn’t has given such directive.

He said that the position of Abia government is that the market would no longer be residential, but rather a daily market, maintainng that government decision to make Lokpanta Cattle market a daily market is in the interest of government and the cattle dealers and there stressed that government will not rescind the idecision on the ground of mere rumor.

His words,” As you are aware Lokpanta has been under siege . This government has taken measures to curtail and entirely stop the cases of kidnapping going on around that area.

“His Excellency the Governor is also aware hence he launched the operation Crush.

“This government has the intention of fencing in that cattle market ,thereby making it a day market so that it will be existing like every other market.

” If you go to Ladipo market in Lagos,at 6 O clock ,they close,if you go to Ariaria market Aba at 6 O clock they close,if you go to Sabo Gari market the same thing applies ,so because they allowed the level of criminality in Lokpanta,the main cattle dealers have to make sure they close every day.

” The rumors going on that the Northerners have been asked to go is a spurious information.

” The decision of government is that the market will no longer be residential” he said.