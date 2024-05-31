Abia Gov commissions JAAC Building that was abandoned for 8yrs

Steve Unegbu Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State,Dr Alex Otti has commissioned the Joint Accounts Allocation committee (JAAC) building recently completed by his government.

The building which was started by the administration of former Governor T.A Orji has been abandoned for about 8 years before the Governor Alex Otti administration swung into action and completed the project within 6 months.

Speaking while commissioning the project at the Ogurube layout,Umuahia, Governor Otti commended the initiators of the project for their vision despite the fact that they could not complete the project.

He stated that since government is a continum,his administration will take up and complete any good project started by past governments as it is for the benefit of the people.

He thanked God that the project was completed after 12 years of commencement and lauded the commissioner,Ministry of Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs Prince Uzo Nwachukwu for seeing to the completion of the building.

The Governor who also directed the Commissioner to ensure that the external works are completed,added that the road leading to the complex should be properly done for seamless access to the building.

In his speech,the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs,Prince Uzo Nwachukwu noted that the project was abandoned for many years with many materials carted away while funds meant for it’s realization allegedly embezzled.

He said the completion of the project by the Otti administration is an uncommon feat achieved within a very short time and thanked the Governor for approving funds leading to the realization of the project.

Speaking,the chairman,ALGON and Mayor of Isialangwa south LGA Dr Elelenta Nwanbuisi commended the Governor for completing the project which he said is integral in the scheme of things in the various Local Governments areas of the state.

The chairman Abia State council of traditional Rulers,Eze Linus Mba while appreciating the landmark achievements of Governor Otti in the last one year, also thanked him for his special interest in the welfare of Ndi eze in the state.