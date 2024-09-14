Abeokuta/Ota Rd: Osifeso hails Tinubu, Abiodun on rehabilitation works

The Aare Atunluse of Aworiland and the Chairman, Mapcotec Nigeria Limited, Aare (Surveyor) Dr. Segun Osifeso, has applauded the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his approval for the comprehensive rehabilitation of the Abeokuta – Ota – Lagos and road by the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Aare Osifeso, who spoke, during an interactive session with newsmen on Thursday, expressed his appreciation to President Tinubu and Prince Abiodun for their unwavering support and commitment towards the rehabilitation of the road.

He affirmed that President Tinubu and Governor Abiodun, by this singular action, had renewed the hope of residents and commuters in the communities along the Abeokuta-Ota-Lagos Expressway, who had virtually lost hope that the road, which was in a very deplorable condition, will ever be repaired.

The community leader recalled that Governor Abiodun had few days ago flagged off the commencement of the road, described as major priority project for execution, stressing that with this development, there appears succour in sight for residents of Ogun State living along Abeokuta – Ota – Lagos Expressway and motorists plying this ever – busy road.

He noted that though the Federal Government had since last October approved the request of the state government to take over the road, the recent state government’s commencement of the rehabilitation work will bring high hope across the state especially from motorists and other road users.

The Macpotec boss added that the approval for the rehabilitation of the road is a positive pointer and attestation to the fact that many more developmental projects would be completed and delivered by the government.

Dr. Osifeso, however, remarked that the government deserves the goodwill and support of all Ogun State indigenes and inhabitants for more developmental projects. The surveyor of high repute, therefore, appealed to all well meaning Ogun indigenes to put aside their differences and join hands with the government for the full realization of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the government.

