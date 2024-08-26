Abeokuta Diocesan Laity Council set to host 154th NEC Meeting of Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria* 

The Lagos Ecclesiastical Province, through the Abeokuta Diocesan Laity Council, is pleased to announce that it will host the 154th National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting of the Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria from September 20 to 22, 2024.

The event will take place at the Divine Mercy Pastoral Centre, Agbamaya, Obada Oko, Abeokuta, with the theme “Hope in Crisis: The Power of Prayer, Faith, and Community.” The 3-day meeting promises to be a spirit-filled experience, featuring inspiring presentations, lively discussions, eucharistic celebration, networking opportunities, and more.

Mr. Vincent Akintola, President, Lagos Ecclesiastical Laity Council in a statement stated that the NEC Meeting is a gathering of delegates from various provinces, arch/dioceses, and lay organizations across Nigeria to promote spiritual growth, and discuss matters pertinent to the Church and society.

“The NEC Meeting is a vital gathering for the Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria, as it provides a platform for us to come together, share ideas, and address the challenges facing our community,”

The Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria (CLCN) is a national organization that represents the lay faithful in the Catholic Church in Nigeria. The members of CLCN include: Laity from various Catholic archdiocese and dioceses in Nigeria; representatives from Catholic lay organizations and movements, such as the Catholic Women Organization (CWO), Catholic Men Organization (CMO), Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria (CYON), Knights, Legion of Mary, elected representatives from each, provinces and dioceses as well as appointed representatives from various catholic institutions and organizations.

Speaking on preparations, Mrs. Agnes Kemisola Ewuosho, Chairman of the Planning Committee said, “The planning of the event is going on smoothly, and we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure its success.” She continued, “Abeokuta is excited to host this prestigious event, and we are working tirelessly to provide a warm and welcoming environment for all delegates from the nine (9) provinces and fifty-four Archdiocese/Dioceses as well as lay organizations. We are confident that this event will be a memorable one, and we look forward to it.”

The key highlight of the meeting will be a grand ceremony, kicking off with an opening Mass and and presentation on the theme by Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Joseph Oriyomi. Other distinguished guests include Mr. Martins Famoriyo, Special Guest of Honour; Chief Mrs. Regina Remilekun Araba, Chairperson of the Day; and His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, CFR, Okukenu iv, Alake & Paramount Ruler of Egbaland. Hon. Sir Henry Yunkwap, National President of the Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria, will also deliver remarks.

The Chief Hosts for the event are the Catholic Bishops of the Lagos Ecclesiastical Province: Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martins, Metropolitan See, Lagos Ecclesiastical Province; Most Rev. Dr. Francis Obafemi Adesina, Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Ijebu Ode; and Most Rev. Dr. Peter Olukayode Odetoyinbo, Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta.

The 153rd NEC Meeting was held in Benin City, Edo State.