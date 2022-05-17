Abe congratulates Justice Mary Odili, Jsc

Frontline gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general elections in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has congratulated retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Mary Odili on her 70th Birthday celebration and a meritorious service to the nation.

Abe, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson, described her as a source of inspiration to the younger generation, as she serves out an impactful career on the bench.

He said Justice Mary Odili has left an indelible mark on the sands of time and will always be remembered for her diligence, hard-work, and unblemished integrity as a Magistrate through all the hierarchical levels up to the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“The History of the bench will not be complete without some of her landmark judgments, which has contributed in no small measure to the growth of jurisprudence in Nigeria”.

Senator Abe congratulated the Retired Justice Mary Odili and her family, prayed for good health and long live as she continues her life of impactful service to God and humanity.

