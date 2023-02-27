Abdul Ningi  wins Bauchi Central Senatorial seat

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Senator Abdul Ahmad Ningi of the Peoples Democratic Party as winner the Bauchi Central Senatorial district in the just concluded general election.

Prof, Ibrahim Muhammad Danjuma Retuning Officer in Darazo declared Sen. Abdul Ahmad Ningi of PDP scored 104,878 votes while Hon Uba Ahmad Nana came second with 84,621 vote.

He explained that Senator Isah Hamma Misau of NNPP polled 17,995, adding that having satisfied with the result and the requirement Sen. Abdul Ahmad Ningi is declared winner and returned elected.

