Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Abdul Ningi  wins Bauchi Central Senatorial seat

People & Power
By Peter
Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi.
225
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SELYA YARNAP,  Bauchi 

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Senator Abdul Ahmad Ningi of the Peoples Democratic Party  as winner the Bauchi Central Senatorial district in the just concluded general election.

 

Prof, Ibrahim Muhammad Danjuma  Retuning Officer in Darazo  declared  Sen. Abdul Ahmad Ningi of PDP scored 104,878 votes while Hon Uba Ahmad Nana came second with 84,621 vote.

 

He  explained that Senator Isah Hamma Misau of NNPP polled 17,995, adding that having satisfied with the result and the requirement Sen. Abdul Ahmad Ningi is declared winner and returned elected.

 

Details later…

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Continue Reading
Peter 8900 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

PDP, Labour Party, demand election cancellation

Just in: INEC Declares Orji Kalu Winner for Abia North…

Lagos LP Guber Candidate Bemoans Attacks on Members,…

INEC DECLARES AKPABIO SENATOR -ELECT FOR IKOT EKPENE…

1 of 768