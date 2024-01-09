Abdul Imoyo for burial January 18 as ACAMB announces arrangements

WIth the permission of Imoyo Family, The Association of Corporate & Marketing Communications Professionals in Banks in Nigeria (ACAMB) has said it is deeply saddened to announce the burial details for its distinguished Publicity Secretary, Mr. Abdul Kolawole Imoyo, who passed away in the early hours of Sunday, December 17, 2023, at First Cardiology, Ikoyi, Lagos, after a brief illness.

He will be buried in Lagos on January. Mr. Imoyo, a highly regarded Corporate Media Manager and Journalist, leaves behind a legacy of excellence in the field of Corporate Communications.

The burial arrangements, as communicated by the Imoyo family, are as follows:

Service of Songs:

Date: January 17, 2024

Time: 5pm

Venue: Harbour Point Event Center, 4 Wilmot Point Road, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Also, the Funeral Service will hold on January 18, 2024. Time: 11am

Venue: RCCG Olive Tree Parish, Banana Island Road, Ikoyi, Lagos

Meanwhile, the interment is strictly private and reserved for family members and few invited guests according to a statement issued by Rasheed Bolarinwa President, ACAMB on Tuesday.