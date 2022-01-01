Abducted Plateau Monarch Gain Freedom As 8 Suspects Arrested

The abducted Monarch, His Royal Highness Charles Mato Dakat, the Sum Pyem Gindiri Chiefdom of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State has regained freedom from kidnappers.

The paramount ruler was released in the early hours of Friday morning after spending four days in the hands of the abductors.

You would recall the abductors are demanding for five hundred million Naira ransom (N500m) before they will release him.

According to the Official statement from the command of Operations Safe Haven states that “While the Paramount ruler of Gindiri in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Chief Charles Mato has been with his abductors, the commander OPSH, Major General Ibrahim Ali placed the troops deployed at Gyanbus on red alert and a hot trail of the perpetrators followed”.

Consequently, “eight (8) suspects were arrested in connection with the kidnap incidence and are being interrogated.

“Following this development, the paramount ruler early this morning of Friday 31 December 2021 has been released by his abductors.

“Meanwhile Operations Safe Haven is still very much on ground to ensure all those involved in the kidnap of the traditional ruler are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” the statement concluded.